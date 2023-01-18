ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos County, NM

Letter To The Editor: Building A Better Biking Community

Increasing transportation by bicycle benefits both riders and non-riders alike. Along with the direct health benefits and reduction of emissions, higher adoption of cycling can relieve the road stress experienced by drivers as well. The recent Transportation Board presentation by Hermann Geppert-Kleinrath discussed the merits of bicycling and conjectured that...
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Expands Its Educational & Space Science Programming Through $300,000 Grant From Meta

ALBUQUERQUE — A new, five-year partnership between the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) and Meta will substantially expand the Museum’s educational footprint in Valencia County and also support the Museum’s Space Science programming. Meta is donating $300,000 to the NMMNH Foundation, which will...
Letter To The Editor: Crash Course In Dealing With A Recession

During the early months of the 2008 Recession, I panicked. The daily news was terrible. I did not think that things would ever get better. Things did get better, but hidden from view was the mounting US Federal debt ($10 trillion in 2008 and $31.4 trillion in 2023). The value...
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s

Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
UNM Lobos Take Down Boise State In Overtime At The Pit

Morris Udeze lines up for the tip off Friday night at The Pit in Albuquerque. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Lobos pre-game warm up with 14,560 fans in attendance. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team hosted the Boise State Broncos – the number one...
Hilltopper Wrestling Ties 33-33 With Española Sun Devils

Nicolas Ray wins by a pin over opponent Isaac Rivera Palma in weight class 215 in a match Thursday evening at the high school gym in Española. The Toppers tied with the Sundevils 33-33 in a conference match. The Toppers next outing is a tournament Jan. 27-28 at Capitol High School. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
