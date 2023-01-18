Read full article on original website
The 2023 schedule is out, the Great Bend Bat Cats begin their seventh year with a season-opener on June 2. The Sunflower Collegiate League has rebranded to the Jayhawk Collegiate League. After the 2018 season, the Jayhawk split up, leading to the absence of the league for four seasons. After some realignment, the Jayhawk Collegiate League has reformed and will include Great Bend, Derby Twins, Haysville Aviators, Hutchinson Monarchs, Kansas Cannons, Kingman Islanders and the Newton Sluggin' Rebels.
- Great Bend Panther Basketball coach Kyle Kreigh will be joined in studio by Senior Carter Coombs and Freshman Ian Premer. They'll preview Thursday night opener in the Bluestem Classic in El Dorado against Manhattan Chief. - Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs stops by to provide an update on everything...
All games Saturday at the Cardinal Winter Jam have been canceled. According to Hoisington High School officials, the 5th and 7th place games will not be made up. The 1st and 3rd plays boys and girls games will be played Monday at the Activity Center on the following schedule. 2:30pm...
A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
Clara Barton Medical Center is pleased to announce that Tyler Brown, MLT has been promoted to the position of Laboratory Director. Brown has been an employee at Clara Barton since 2017, and a practicing Medical Lab Technician since 2018. Brown was born and raised in Great Bend, KS. After high...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Roy's Hickory Pit BBQ in Hutchinson is more than a local hotspot with a name that people can just smell when they hear it. It is a service with community in the hearts of the family that run it, and a tribute rooted in love. The...
Hear this month's Cheyenne Bottoms show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Area Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The Cheyenne Bottoms Show airs the third Wednesday of every month at 8:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College (NCK Tech), and Northwest Kansas Technical College (Northwest Tech) want to have an official affiliation with the goal of keeping more people in rural Kansas.
The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
ELLIS — Prairie Breeze Lodge of rural Ellis is expanding its offerings under new ownership. The lodge, which is north of Old Highway 40 on 160th, has been a destination for hunters since it opened in 2021. Charlie Carter and his family from South Dakota recently bought the lodge...
A winter storm watch is in effect for much of western Kansas as another round of wintry weather is expected to arrive late Friday. Ellis County is to the east of the watch area. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expecting rain to turn into snow late Friday,...
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
The Kansas Department of Transportation said Interstate 70 has been reopened west of Hays to the Colorado line.
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
One blood donation can save up to three lives. Taking the time to donate blood is not only a great way to give back, but someday you or a loved one may need to rely on donated blood. As always, healthcare providers are encouraging donations, especially with January being National...
