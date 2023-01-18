ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Working to get new scoreboard at GB's Al Burns Field

The 2023 schedule is out, the Great Bend Bat Cats begin their seventh year with a season-opener on June 2. The Sunflower Collegiate League has rebranded to the Jayhawk Collegiate League. After the 2018 season, the Jayhawk split up, leading to the absence of the league for four seasons. After some realignment, the Jayhawk Collegiate League has reformed and will include Great Bend, Derby Twins, Haysville Aviators, Hutchinson Monarchs, Kansas Cannons, Kingman Islanders and the Newton Sluggin' Rebels.
Thursday on Sports Day (WATCH)

- Great Bend Panther Basketball coach Kyle Kreigh will be joined in studio by Senior Carter Coombs and Freshman Ian Premer. They'll preview Thursday night opener in the Bluestem Classic in El Dorado against Manhattan Chief. - Barton Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs stops by to provide an update on everything...
A fresh look for fans at Barton’s main gym

A new gym floor and seating have made a world of difference inside the Kirkman Center on the campus of Barton Community College. Over the Christmas break, SOPA Inc. installed plastic-material bleachers on the west, north and south sides of the upper level of the main gym. In 2023, fans...
Brit Spaugh Zoo makes improvements to rapture rehab enclosures

The stress of injury is already enough for wild raptors. Now they will have a new place to rest and recuperate. Earlier this week, the Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend announced a new raptor rehabilitation enclosure was complete. Zoo Curator Ashley Burdick said the Great Bend Zoological Society purchased a building for Sturdi-Bilt, and Richard Bodine from the park department and zoo staff turned it into five new enclosures.
Buhler High student to have Hutchinson Art Center reception

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler High Senior Cindy Nguyen will have an exhibit starting Friday at the Hutchinson Art Center at 405 North Washington. "She's brilliant," said Jace Chambers with the Art Center. "She's super smart into the sciences, into math, but also the arts. I've seen her painting and drawing skills. She's really, really accomplished. If people can come out and support her in that endeavor, this will be her first solo show. It's pretty rare for us to feature an artist this young in our main gallery."
📸Great Bend High Rise ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
Great Bend will host first-ever Kansas Furcon in July

The cat is out of the bag. And the ponies, unicorns, and a host of other characters. Wednesday evening, it was announced the first-ever FurryFansago event is coming to the Great Bend Events Center in July. Founder Kristian Rivera always planned for glitz and glam, but the first convention will be much more subtle. After years of thinking about doing a convention locally, it is finally becoming a reality.
