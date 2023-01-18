Read full article on original website
At least 2 hospitalized after 5-vehicle crash on I-25 near Mead
At least two people were hospitalized Friday afternoon after a five-vehicle crash on Interstate 25 near Mead, said Rick Tillery, public information officer with Mountain View Fire Rescue. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on I-25 northbound just after Exit 243, he said. Two semi trucks, a sedan, a...
Northbound Interstate 25 near Longmont in Weld County back open after serious crash
Interstate 25 northbound near Longmont in Weld County is back open after two semi trucks and three cars were involved in a serious crash early Friday afternoon.Emergency officials shut down northbound I-25 just north of Highway 66.A tweet from Mountain View Fire Rescue showed a heavily damaged vehicle on the highway and the northbound lanes blocked by emergency vehicles.Three people were taken to the hospital, one with serious bodily injury.
Details emerge after shooting in Lakewood leaves 18-year-old dead
One person is dead and another is hurt in Loveland after a possible carjacking and shooting. Police say just after 10:15 p.m. Friday night at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex on 1st street. Two men jumped out and fired into a parked car hitting an 18-year-old sitting inside. The two men then carjacked that vehicle and attempted a getaway but they slid on some ice and wrecked into another parked car with someone in it. They got into an argument with the 16-year-old and shot him. The teen was able to run...
18-year-old killed, juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
2 teens shot, 1 dead at Loveland apartment complex; 3 suspects at large
Police are looking for at least three suspects after a shooting at a Loveland apartment complex Friday left one teen dead and another wounded.
9 semis, 12 other vehicles involved in major 'pile-up' on Colorado interstate
A crash involving nine semi trucks and 12 passenger vehicles closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 was closed between E-470, which is 3 miles west of Watkins, and the Kansas border, roughly...
9News
Vigil honors 18-year-old killed in Loveland shooting
The 18-year-old was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in Loveland Friday night. A 16-year-old was injured.
One in custody after shooting, Denver police say
A man was in custody after a shooting at 10th Street and Clarkson Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Denver Police Department.
Crews clean up semi crashes, I-70, I-76 reopen after Winter Storm
Cleanup efforts continued on I-70 on Thursday. The interstate reopened after it was closed eastbound from Airpark Road in the far eastern part of the Denver metro area to Byers. I-76 also reopened to traffic from eastern Colorado to the Nebraska border on Thursday afternoon. Eastbound lanes of US 36 reopened between I-70 (2 miles west of Aurora) and CO 71 (32 miles east of Byers) from mile marker 76.5 to mile marker 135.5 but the Colorado Department of Transportation said there were adverse conditions on the highway. Dozens of semi trucks crashed on Wednesday in the icy, snowy conditions near Strasburg. Four cars also were involved in the crashes. One semi is sliced in half and the goods it was carrying are spilled out on the snow. Other trucks are turned over and heavily damaged. Two truck drivers asked to be taken to the hospital but Colorado State Patrol Cpl. Ian Alvarado told CBS News Colorado "Nobody's really seriously injured which is actually a miracle." Among the truckers who crashed was owner/operator Arturo Garcia, whose cab and trailer were both smashed. He had been hauling a load of onions to Louisiana.
1310kfka.com
1 dead in US 34 crash in Greeley
One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in Greeley. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 west. The Greeley Tribune reports police said the driver of a vehicle that caught fire was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was also hospitalized. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. For more details, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Denver police seeking 2 suspects following bank robbery on Sheridan Boulevard
Authorities in Denver are searching for two suspects following a bank robbery that occurred on Sheridan Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Officers say at approximately 12:56 p.m. a report was received about a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank at 3100 S. Sheridan Blvd. The bank was hit by two suspects as they presented demand notes and fled the scene on the foot. Police describe the first suspect as a Black male, standing approximately 5 foot 10, possibly weighing 180 to 190 pounds, and in their 30s. The second suspect is described to be a white male, standing 5 foot 8 to 6 foot, possibly weighing 140 to 150 pounds, and in their 20s. Anyone with additional information on the bank robbery or the whereabouts of the suspects is encouraged to contact Denver Metro Crime stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a monetary reward.
District attorney clears Larimer County corporal in fatal shooting
The 8th Judicial District Attorney's Office has cleared a Larimer County Sheriff's Office corporal in a fatal December shooting. A man allegedly threatened her with a gun when the corporal and a deputy attempted to enforce an eviction, according to a new decision announced Friday. Staff in a trailer community...
1 dead in Northglenn shooting
A man died in a shooting in Northglenn late Saturday morning, authorities said. Northglenn police said they responded at 11:56 p.m. to reports of a disturbance in the 11700 block of Delaware Ct. Upon arrival, officers learned that one person suffered a gunshot inside a residence, the Northglenn Police Department said in a news release.
Colorado State Patrol vehicle struck on C470
Two Colorado state troopers were outside their cruiser on Wednesday morning when it was struck. It happened in snowy conditions at C470 and Highway 85 in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area. The crash was one of multiple crashes at the bottom of the hill. No one was injured, according to the Colorado State Patrol. But the trooper's cruiser was wrecked, according to a Facebook post.
Officer charged for handling of arrest before train-patrol vehicle crash in court
Four months after a female suspect was handcuffed and left in the back of a police car that was parked on train tracks in Weld County, the officer who allegedly left her in that car on the tracks was in court.Platteville police Sgt. Pablo Vazquez appeared before a judge Tuesday morning. He faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing a highway or other passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited. All of the charges stem from Sept. 17. Vasquez was stopping a 20-year-old woman on reports of road rage and possible possession of a firearm. Yareni Rios-Gonzalez pulled over just beyond...
Aerial photos show jackknifed semis along I-70 in Eastern Plains
A snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions across Colorado from Tuesday night until Thursday morning.
1310kfka.com
Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Berthoud
A man on parole is back in a familiar place: the Weld County Jail. Deputies arrested 41-year-old Ray Nieto after he failed to stop at a stop sign. He was pulled over on Colorado 56 in Berthoud earlier this month. Police said during that traffic stop they found large amounts of meth and fentanyl in the vehicle. Passenger Madison Byrd was also arrested. Police said Nieto’s license had already been revoked as a habitual traffic offender. Now, he faces multiple felony drug counts. For more, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
More than 20 vehicles involved in I-70 pileup near Strasburg
A winter storm that dumped several inches of snow in Denver Wednesday is wreaking havoc on I-70 near Strasburg as multiple crashes involving more than 20 vehicles have led to a pileup in the area.
1310kfka.com
Police: 1 dead 2 hurt, man charged in DUI crash in Loveland
A man faces vehicular homicide and DUI charges following a crash in Loveland that killed a man and seriously injured two others. Police said 26-year-old Dustin Kirby ran a redlight at East Eisenhower Boulevard and North Denver Avenue late Saturday night and plowed into a sedan. Two passengers in the sedan a 22-year-old woman and a 34-year-old were thrown from the vehicle and hospitalized in serious condition. The driver of the sedan, a 33-year-old man, was partially ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Kirby wasn’t hurt. Police suspect speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Scott Beebe
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
