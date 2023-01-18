Only a few county schools are hosting high school competition today, but if you’re a fan of Ripley Powerlifting or Blue Mountain/Walnut Basketball, you’re in luck:. The Lady Tiger Invitational kicks off inside the Ripley Middle School Gym (Old RHS gym) around 2 p.m. Several girls’ powerlifting teams will be in competition. If you’ve never been to a powerlifting meet or if weightlifting is a hobby and you have some time, check it out. Athletes will compete against each other in the bench press, squat and deadlift.

TIPPAH COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO