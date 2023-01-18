Read full article on original website
Related
tippahnews.com
Wanted Suspect Charged with Felony After Pursuit and Vehicle Crash
Wanted Suspect Charged with Felony After Pursuit and Vehicle Crash. On 01-12-23 at approximately 12:15 pm a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin in a reckless manner. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming north bound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the area of South Green and South Gloster.
tippahnews.com
Corinth police make felony embezzlement arrest
On 01/12/23, Corinth PD received a report regarding approximately $40,000 being taken from the victim’s account over the course of 6 months. The investigation proved that Jessica Johnson was using her employment to gain access to the victim’s account and then transfer funds into her personal account. The investigation also proved Jessica Johnson embezzled $22,704.57.
tippahnews.com
Bond Set for Shooting into a Dwelling Case
On 01-19-2023 at approximately 12:30 am TPD was notified of a shooting incident at 840 Barley Courts (Nathanael’s Place). Witnesses described a disturbance between parties that led to suspect Torrence Gill (31 y/o male, Shannon) firing a handgun multiple time. Gill had fled prior to TPD arrival but evidence was recovered and charges pursued for both Shooting into a Dwelling as well as Shooting into a Motor Vehicle. No physical injuries were reported.
tippahnews.com
Felony drug arrest made in Alcorn County after traffic stop in Corinth
Felony drug arrest made in Alcorn County after traffic stop in Corinth. Suspect: AMANDA NICOLE ELIFF-TOWERY (40 YRS) • MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. On Wednesday, 18 January at approximately 12:02 a.m. Officer Oglesby was patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 West when he spotted a vehicle travelling with an inoperable tag light and initiated a traffic stop near the Southern Motel for further investigation. Officer Oglesby recognized the driver as Amanda Nicole Eliff-Towery and the passenger as John Wilson and radioed Dispatch to check their status.
tippahnews.com
Felony Drug Arrest made in Corinth
Suspect: SENTARIA OZHUNA TAYLOR (21 YRS) • MISDEMEANOR POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE. On Tuesday, 17 January at approximately 12:22 p.m. Officers located a vehicle that was suspected in a case of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and initiated a traffic stop on Mitchell Street for further investigation. Officer Waters arrived as a back-up unit and noticed the passenger Sentaria Ozhuna Taylor, exit the vehicle and was standing beside it. Officer Waters recognized Ms. Taylor from previous incidents and initiated an interview with her.
tippahnews.com
Tippah County Sports Gameday for Thursday, Jan. 19
Only a few county schools are hosting high school competition today, but if you’re a fan of Ripley Powerlifting or Blue Mountain/Walnut Basketball, you’re in luck:. The Lady Tiger Invitational kicks off inside the Ripley Middle School Gym (Old RHS gym) around 2 p.m. Several girls’ powerlifting teams will be in competition. If you’ve never been to a powerlifting meet or if weightlifting is a hobby and you have some time, check it out. Athletes will compete against each other in the bench press, squat and deadlift.
Comments / 0