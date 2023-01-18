Read full article on original website
Courteney Stuart Reports: Jail board member calls for rethinking renovation
A second member of the Charlottesville Albemarle Regional Jail board is publicly voicing concerns over the proposed nearly $50 million dollar renovation of the aging facility. “What I am saying is we don’t need to do an extensive renovation,” says jail board member Lisa Draine, who spoke before Charlottesville City Council on Jan. 17. “I feel like we can replace or repair some of the mechanical systems that are leading to some of the environmental concerns”.
UVA leverages $100 million gift to launch cutting-edge biotechnology institute
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 20, 2023 – The University of Virginia announced plans today to launch a biotechnology institute that positions UVA at the very forefront of cutting-edge medicine such as cellular and gene therapies that revolutionize how diseases are treated and cured. The new institute is made possible in large part due to a $100 million gift from the couple after whom it will be named.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) has confirmed the state’s first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. Samples from the flock tested positive at the VDACS Regional Animal Health Laboratory in Harrisonburg, part of the National Animal Health Laboratory Network. Samples were also sent to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for further confirmation.
Chief Injury Analyst Dr. Bobby Chhabra
The Host of Charlottesville Right Now discusses the top stories in our community. The Rivanna District Supervisor discusses rising assessments, micro-transit and much more. Dr. Chhabra discusses the success of the Men’s Basketball team and the ongoing remarkable medical story around Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. The Community...
Driver charged in fatal Ivy Road crash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The driver in a crash that killed an Albemarle County man in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. on Jan 12, 2023, has been charged with reckless driving. After further investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department was able to determine that the victim, Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, was walking his bicycle across Ivy Rd. when he was struck, not riding it as initially reported on the scene. This changes their initial status from bicyclist to pedestrian.
Who’s In The News: Tom Papa
Jay James has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour at The Paramount Theater on Sunday, January 29th!. Liten for your que to call during the WINA Morning Show with Jay James Monday, January 23rth – Wednesday, January 25th and play Who’s In The News!
No. 10 Virginia Downs Hokies 78-68 in Commonwealth Clash
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — With the help of five double-digit scorers, No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) earned its fourth consecutive ACC win in a 78-68 decision over Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night (Jan. 18). Virginia’s entire starting lineup in Kihei Clark (20...
