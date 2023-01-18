CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – The driver in a crash that killed an Albemarle County man in the 2100 block of Ivy Rd. on Jan 12, 2023, has been charged with reckless driving. After further investigation, the Charlottesville Police Department was able to determine that the victim, Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, was walking his bicycle across Ivy Rd. when he was struck, not riding it as initially reported on the scene. This changes their initial status from bicyclist to pedestrian.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO