After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO