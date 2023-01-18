Read full article on original website
Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl
Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
Kodi Whitfield To Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach
Former Stanford player and Sac State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to be hired as UCLA's new cornerbacks coach, according to sources. Bruce Feldman was first to report the news. Whitfield, infamous in Bruin circles for his spectacular one-handed catch against UCLA in 2013, was a graduate assistant under...
Late Kick's Josh Pate gives his grade for Neal Brown
Late Kick's Josh Pate has been going around the ranks of college football in recent days, doling out grades for head coaches and their performances this past season. This week, he took a few moments to discuss a WVU Football team that went 5-7, and what he thought about Head Coach Neal Brown's performance. The video clip can be seen above.
LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights
Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
5-star CB Cormani McClain commits to Deion Sanders and Colorado
For a second straight recruiting cycle, Deion Sanders has reeled in 247Sports' No. 1 ranked cornerback. In 2022, it was Travis Hunter. In 2023, it's five-star Cormani McClain. In a private ceremony Thursday in Lakeland, McClain told 247Sports' Carl Reed he committed to Colorado. "I play DB and Coach Prime...
Scouting report on Composite No. 1 OT Kam Pringle
Top247 offensive tackle Kam Pringle will make his college choice public Sunday during a ceremony at his schools, and there are a handful of schools in the mix for the big-frame prospect from Dorcester (S.C.) Woodland. Pringle is 6-foof-7, 338 pounds and released a top six of Florida, Georgia, Clemson,...
Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Divisional Round
After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Nixon turns in best season in the NFL
Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in his best year in the NFL during the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon, who thrived for the Packers as a kickoff returner, tallied 35 kickoff returns for 1,009 yards and one touchdown that he returned 105 yards. His 1,009 kickoff return yards was the most in the NFL regular season.
Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
Jaguars will pick 24th overall in the first round of 2023 NFL Draft
The Jacksonville Jaguars will pick 24th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Though the team was assigned the 25th overall pick in all other rounds, due to the Miami Dolphins forfeiting its 2023 first-round and 2024 third-round picks, the team will essentially move up one spot as a...
NFL Transactions for January 21st, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game
Cardinals interviewed Dan Quinn for the head coaching vacancy. Ravens requested an interview with Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea for their OC position. Texans completed an interview with 49ers DC Demeco Ryans. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings requested an interview with Brian Flores. Tennessee Titans. Titans planned to hire Chris Harris...
Nebraska signee Malachi Coleman shining at Polynesian Bowl
Lincoln (Neb.) East athlete Malachi Coleman has been one of our favorite players this week during the Polynesian Bowl and we think he has a great chance to be an early impact player for the Huskers. Coleman has a rare combination of size and athleticism and is the definition of...
Transfer portal superlatives for Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.
List of teams NY Jets are competing against for Derek Carr
According to recent odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are currently the betting favorites to land Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Here are the top eight teams with the best odds of landing Carr, per DraftKings Sportsbook, as of January 17:. New York Jets (+400) Indianapolis Colts...
Alabama's defensive starters: Who's leaving, who's returning?
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft has passed and so has the window for non-graduates to enter the transfer portal. With several players either electing to turn pro or play elsewhere next season, how have last year’s starting lineups been impacted?. Today, we take...
2023 NFL Draft: Will Levis, Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson buzz takes first round stage
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but considerable buzz is emanating from scouting types surrounding quarterbacks options at the top of Day 1, including Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson. There's a new No. 1 overall pick in CBS Sports...
Michigan RB Blake Corum set for big NIL payday ahead of 2023 season
Michigan running back Blake Corum spurned an opportunity to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season for another year with the Wolverines, and that decision will come with major NIL rewards. Corum is set to earn over $1 million at Michigan as a senior, according to The Athletic.
Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie
Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
