247Sports

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava wins offensive MVP at Polynesian Bowl

Nico Iamaleava, the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, joined the Vols last month to participate in a number of their practices leading up to their Orange Bowl win over Clemson, and he soon will be back in Knoxville to begin spring-semester classes. Before moving on to his college career, he put on an impressive performance in an all-star game Friday night.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Kodi Whitfield To Be Hired as Cornerbacks Coach

Former Stanford player and Sac State safeties coach Kodi Whitfield is expected to be hired as UCLA's new cornerbacks coach, according to sources. Bruce Feldman was first to report the news. Whitfield, infamous in Bruin circles for his spectacular one-handed catch against UCLA in 2013, was a graduate assistant under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Late Kick's Josh Pate gives his grade for Neal Brown

Late Kick's Josh Pate has been going around the ranks of college football in recent days, doling out grades for head coaches and their performances this past season. This week, he took a few moments to discuss a WVU Football team that went 5-7, and what he thought about Head Coach Neal Brown's performance. The video clip can be seen above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LSU football now No. 1 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings after landing 4-star LB Omar Speights

Entering his second season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU coach Brian Kelly has reshaped the Tigers' roster this offseason with a recruiting class that now sits atop the 247Sports Transfer Portal Team Rankings as of Friday morning. The Tigers took the No. 1 spot over Florida State with the commitment of four-star linebacker Omar Speights, formerly of Oregon State.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Scouting report on Composite No. 1 OT Kam Pringle

Top247 offensive tackle Kam Pringle will make his college choice public Sunday during a ceremony at his schools, and there are a handful of schools in the mix for the big-frame prospect from Dorcester (S.C.) Woodland. Pringle is 6-foof-7, 338 pounds and released a top six of Florida, Georgia, Clemson,...
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Playoffs Rooting Guide: Divisional Round

After starting the season with a 1-6 record, there were some people who were actually ready to fire Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell. Of course, those are probably the same clowns who were pretty loud about how Jared Goff would not make it to 2023 as the Lions’ starting QB. Well, the Lions proceeded to win eight of their final 10 games to finish with a 9-8 record in 2022. Unfortunately, nine wins ended up being one game short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. That being said, most of you will probably be watching the NFL Playoffs so we figured we would help you out in terms of which teams to root for.
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

Nixon turns in best season in the NFL

Former South Carolina defensive back Keisean Nixon turned in his best year in the NFL during the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers. Nixon, who thrived for the Packers as a kickoff returner, tallied 35 kickoff returns for 1,009 yards and one touchdown that he returned 105 yards. His 1,009 kickoff return yards was the most in the NFL regular season.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 21st, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Game

Cardinals interviewed Dan Quinn for the head coaching vacancy. Ravens requested an interview with Browns WR Coach Chad O’Shea for their OC position. Texans completed an interview with 49ers DC Demeco Ryans. Minnesota Vikings. Vikings requested an interview with Brian Flores. Tennessee Titans. Titans planned to hire Chris Harris...
247Sports

Transfer portal superlatives for Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — What new Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell and his coaching staff have accomplished over the past six weeks has fans yearning for the 2023 season to begin. In an exciting frenzy of roster additions, the Badgers landed 13 players from the transfer portal as part of 247Sports' eighth-ranked transfer class. Along the way, it became clear that Wisconsin is now an attractive landing spot for high-level offensive skill players under new coordinator Phil Longo, who runs a version of the Air Raid. The Badgers added nine offensive players, including four wide receivers, three quarterbacks and two offensive linemen.
MADISON, WI
chatsports.com

List of teams NY Jets are competing against for Derek Carr

According to recent odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets are currently the betting favorites to land Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. Here are the top eight teams with the best odds of landing Carr, per DraftKings Sportsbook, as of January 17:. New York Jets (+400) Indianapolis Colts...
WASHINGTON STATE
247Sports

Michigan RB Blake Corum set for big NIL payday ahead of 2023 season

Michigan running back Blake Corum spurned an opportunity to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft after his junior season for another year with the Wolverines, and that decision will come with major NIL rewards. Corum is set to earn over $1 million at Michigan as a senior, according to The Athletic.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Kansas lands transfer RB Dylan McDuffie

Kansas football has added to its incoming transfer class. Former Georgia Tech and Buffalo running back Dylan McDuffie has committed to KU and is already on campus, a source confirmed to Phog.net. He arrives on campus with over 1,300 yards rushing and 12 total touchdowns to his name during his career. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use during the 2023 season.
LAWRENCE, KS

