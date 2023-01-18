ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Toma back on the job at Super Bowl LVII

WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss

Did the New York Giants really belong in the playoffs? They had their critics. But the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round seemed to at least dispel the notion that New York didn’t belong. Then came the second round and if those doubts were assuaged after the win against the Vikings, they Read more... The post Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media

In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
