‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
Cop charged: Allendale, NJ officer helped driver flee scene of accident
ALLENDALE — A borough police officer in his tenth year on the job has been suspended without pay and charged with hindering apprehension. On Jan. 15, Officer Victor Bartoloma provided his personal vehicle to a driver who had gotten into a motor vehicle accident, so that the driver could leave the scene, according to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office.
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day
IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
NJ ‘Crazy Rescue Ladies’ back to jail after asking for dogs back
🔴 180 cats and dogs were removed from horrendous conditions in Brick on Dec. 3. 🔴 Aimee Lonczak & Michele Nycz were ordered to stay away from the house and Lonczak's daughter. 🔴 They showed up at an Ocean County animal shelter seeking 7 of their own dogs...
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey
This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots
It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
Popular and Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant to Close
The restaurant scene in Monmouth County and the Jersey Shore is competitive. Even so, this closure is catching many by surprise. With a seemly amazing restaurant every block or so at the Shore, it begs the question, how do eateries compete?. The answer isn't that simple, but I can tell...
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ
The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
COMING SOON: A New Hobby Lobby is Coming to Monmouth County NJ
Make way for a new Hobby Lobby in Monmouth County!. Hobby Lobby has just signed onto a new lease in Neptune NJ, according to NJ.com. The huge 58,952 square foot location will be at 2200 Route 66, at the Neptune Plaza Shopping Center. It'll be joining the same shopping plaza...
Woman with baby among victims shot with pellet gun at Bridgewater, NJ mall
BRIDGEWATER — Two people — including a woman with her infant — were shot in pellet gun attacks 10 days apart outside Bridgewater Commons. But while the first incident happened on Jan. 4, police did not notify the community until this week, days after two suspects were charged.
Your Laundry Detergent May Now Be Illegal In New Jersey
We expect our laundry detergents to help us feel fresh and clean, not to give us a higher risk of cancer. You may have to pick a new favorite because some detergents have actually become illegal in New Jersey (and that’s not a bad thing). It’s a New Year...
From 1 nest to 250 — NJ bald eagle population continues to climb
🔵 Eagles are still considered "state-endangered" and "state-threatened" in NJ. 🔵 83% of nests successfully produced eggs in 2022. 🔵 Delaware Bay region is NJ's bald eagle stronghold. New Jersey is home to 250 active bald eagle nests, according to a 2022 report from the Department of...
George Santos accused of scamming disabled NJ veteran
Embattled New York congressman George Santos says he has "no clue" who Richard Osthoff is. Osthoff is a US Navy Veteran who lives in Freehold. He says he met Santos in 2015, although at the time Santos was going by the name Anthony Devolder. It was Devolder (Santos) who promised...
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ
New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
Could this new plan save NJ drivers from a congestion pricing nightmare?
🚗 NJ congressman unveils a plan to stop congestion pricing in NYC. 🚗The proposal would provide relief for drivers in NJ and NY. 🚗The MTA is blasted as a money-grubbing, corrupt agency. Despite ongoing howls of protest from New Jersey residents, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority...
This Little New Jersey Town Voted The Most Enchanting In The State
With winter really starting to set in, you may be thinking it's time for a little getaway, and fortunately for us New Jersey is filled with amazing enchanting towns, but recently one town was voted the most enchanting town in the entire state. New Jersey loves its small, quaint, and...
Time to get ripped! There’s a gym expanding in this New Jersey town
Whether you're riding the new year, new me train or just on board with ongoing lifestyle goals of losing weight, building muscle, heading towards the shape you want to be in, or something else, you have plenty of opportunities out there to run it down. A blossoming and growing gym...
Should you have the right to buy a gas stove in New Jersey?
🔥 A fight over gas stoves could be brewing in New Jersey. Legislation will soon be introduced in Trenton to ensure New Jersey residents have the right to buy and use gas stoves and appliances. Earlier this month, the head of the Consumer Product Safety Commission in Washington said...
End of an era: An OG of the Asbury Park, NJ Boardwalk scene has been sold
ASBURY PARK — When Langosta Lounge first opened on the Asbury Park boardwalk in November 2008, restaurateur Marilyn Schlossbach and her husband Scott Szegeski had no idea what was in store for them. The oceanfront restaurant with a “vacation cuisine” menu was among the first new establishments to open...
Gorgeous New Jersey Town Named Among Most Peaceful Towns In America
When you think of New Jersey, the word peaceful doesn't always come to mind. We have amazingly beautiful places, but we never seem to be alone enough to call them peaceful. New Jersey is one of the most congested states in the nation. Our roads are packed, our homes are close to each other, and the only peace we usually find is in the bathroom of our own homes.
