Monmouth County, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

‘Good Samaritan’ who found alligator outside NJ house was in on ‘scam’

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — The "good Samaritan" who found a baby alligator in a plastic tub Sunday night was part of a fake story concocted to help a friend get rid of the gator. Monmouth County Executive Director Ross Licitra said that when Savion Mendez of East Orange was evicted from his apartment, he and his 3-foot alligator moved to a friend's home at the Twinbrook Apartment Complex in Ocean Township.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Essex County, NJ town records 2 homicides in 1 day

IRVINGTON — As authorities search for the killer in a stabbing early Wednesday morning, they have a man in custody for a fatal shooting that occurred in the township Wednesday evening. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office announced that Jonathan Quallis, 32, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter...
IRVINGTON, NJ
3 Chilling Scams That Are Happening Right Here in New Jersey

This article is a 3 part report on "scams" that I have encountered or I have been informed about and all three situations are happening here in New Jersey. I want to bring these to your attention so you don't end up becoming a victim. I also want to share these so you can let folks in your life that may be more prone to falling for scams be informed so they don't let themselves be taken advantage of.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ’s favorite Valentine’s candy also has Jersey roots

It's no surprise that New Jersey is home to some of the best sweet treats out there. One of which is saltwater taffy, proudly invented in Atlantic City. Saltwater taffy, of course, is one of those famous summer staples at the Jersey Shore stretching beyond Atlantic City. So it shouldn't be any surprise that the love for Jersey's favorite candy also spills into Valentine's Day.
CHESTER, NJ
Don’t fall victim to this latest police scam in NJ

The Nutley Police department is sending out an urgent alert about a police impersonator. Chief Thomas Strumolo says they have received a number of reports from Nutley residents claiming they received a phone call with a called ID that read "Nutley Police." These calls did not originate from the department.
NUTLEY, NJ
These are the 50 biggest retailers in America: 2 are based in NJ

New Jersey is home to many businesses, both big and small. With so many people living in The Garden State, it shouldn't be surprising that many retailers want a presence here. But did you know that New Jersey is home to not one, but two of the 50 biggest retailers in America? One of them shares the name of the town it's based in, and the other is in a class of its own.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Toms River, NJ
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

