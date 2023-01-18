ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 9 LSU gymnastics team picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 20. LSU topped Mizzou, 197.150-196.525. Information provided by LSU Athletics:. The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men's basketball team shot the ball better but turned it over 19 times in a loss to No. 9 Tennessee in the PMAC on Saturday, Jan. 21. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) fell 77-56 to the Vols (16-3, 6-1 SEC) for their sixth-straight loss and fifth-straight defeat in conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has taken a big step towards adding depth to its linebacker corps, adding Omar Speights from Oregon State via the transfer portal. The 6-foot-1, 233-pound Speights plays on the inside and led the Beavers in tackles during the 2022 season with 83, while also being named second team All-Pac-12 by the AP.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A popular book and electronics store has opened its first location in the Capital area. 2nd & Charles will celebrate the grand opening of its new store in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Feb. 4, the company announced on social media. The store advertises itself as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We started the morning under a Flash Flood Warning in Baton Rouge, but the radar has quieted down a bit. The rain gear is a must if you're going to be out and about today with a 90% chance of rain and a few isolated, non-severe storms. Rain may be heavy at times, but we're not expecting anything strong to severe, nor is flooding anticipated.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anti-abortion activists gathered in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the annual Louisiana Right to Life rally. However, rain moved the event inside St. Joseph Cathedral. This event coincides with the annual March for Life happening in Washington, DC. This is the first time...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Washington Street in Baton Rouge has been changed to Lorri Burgess Avenue in honor of the city-parish's first African American mayor pro tem. Dozens of folks gathered at the Leo Butler Community Center for the unveiling of the new name and a celebration of her life and accomplishments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing runaway teenager. Authorities say Nehemiah King,15, was last seen leaving his home on the morning of Jan. 5 around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black hoodie with "Take it Easy on Yourself" written in large white letters on the back, khaki-colored pants, and red and white Jordans.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A juvenile was taken to a hospital after being shot, a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Police say the young person was shot in the midsection. There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A group of students at Baker Middle School, which currently houses students from Baker High, are in the hospital following a school fight. Police say the school was on lockdown after a fight involving four boys that left two injured. According to officials, two campus officers...
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Soggy, unsettled weather pattern begins late tonight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A series of upper air disturbances and cold fronts will be moving through the local area in the coming days keeping decent rain chances in the forecast. The first storm system will arrive late tonight. A line of t-storms ahead of a cold front will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

2018 shooting suspect's trial begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Trial is underway for a Baton Rouge shooting suspect who is accused of killing a man in 2018. Police charged Wilfred Celestine in connection with the shooting death of Jaquincy Ross, 18. Investigators say Celestine and another man confronted Ross about burglarizing an associate's apartment....
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on the evening of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard. The Baton Rouge Police Department...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested one of its own officers Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, for domestic violence. Michael Mitchell, 27, is charged with domestic abuse battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse aggravated assault, and malfeasance in office. The domestic violence incident reportedly happened...
BATON ROUGE, LA
