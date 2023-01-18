FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
What's Coming to the Former McDonald's Building on West Lee DriveM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Baton RougeTed RiversBaton Rouge, LA
Related
No. 9 LSU tops No. 12 Mizzou for first win of season
LSU drops 6th-straight in loss to No. 9 Tennessee
No. 3 LSU survives against Arkansas; Reese ties record for consecutive double-doubles
LSU lands Oregon St. LB Omar Speights
2nd & Charles opens in Baton Rouge
Expect a soggy Saturday and a salvaged Sunday
Annual La. Right to Life rally moves indoors due to rain
Street renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
Rapper arrested for killing Denham Springs man, officials say
Missing teen last seen in Ascension Parish could be in BR
ExxonMobil’s PPG Project begins operations in Baton Rouge
BRPD: Juvenile shot, taken to hospital
2 students hospitalized due to fight at Baker Middle
Soggy, unsettled weather pattern begins late tonight
New mobile food trailer concept launched at some Livingston Parish schools
Students out thousands of dollars after beauty school abruptly shuts down without any warning
2018 shooting suspect’s trial begins
1 killed in double-shooting on Scenic Highway
BRPD officer accused of pistol-whipping his girlfriend in marked uniform
New proposed psychiatric facility could house ‘dangerous’ mentally ill patients in North Baton Rouge
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0