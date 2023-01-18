DA says man could get 25 years for stabbing neighbor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says a Buffalo man could spend up to 25 years in prison for assaulting his neighbor.

Christopher Hinson, 57, was found guilty of first-degree assault following a five-day trial.

The District Attorney’s office said Hinson and the victim lived in separate apartments in a building on Lark Street.

During an argument in the building’s basement that took place in March 2020, officials say Hinson stabbed his neighbor in the side with a knife. According to the DA’s office, Hinson continued trying to stab the victim as he attempted to get away and back to his apartment.

After calling 911, the victim was hospitalized for four days, undergoing emergency surgery. He also had an additional surgery and continues to recover, the DA’s office said.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours, convicting Hinson this past Friday. He’s being held without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 14.

A temporary order of protection for the victim and his girlfriend remains in effect.

