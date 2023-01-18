ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer arrested on charges of aggravated assault in domestic incident

By Rob Garguilo
 3 days ago
Miami-Dade, FL - A South Florida police officer has been arrested on charges that she attacked her ex-boyfriend with a gun during a domestic violence incident.

32-year-old Laquandra Luster, a Miami-Dade police officer, was arrested on Sunday on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and battery in connection to a domestic violence incident.

Luster and her ex-boyfriend, who share a child and live together, got into an argument on Sunday evening, which escalated when Luster armed herself with a black, semi-automatic gun and allegedly pushed and struck the victim while demanding her car keys.

According to police, Luster also “grabbed an electronic video device from the TV stand area and destroyed it, smashing it several times against the ground.”

The victim recorded the incident on his cellphone, which corroborated his account.

Luster was taken to jail and later bonded out.

Miami-Dade Police Department Director Freddy Ramirez said in a statement that he was “truly disappointed” to hear of Luster’s arrest.

Ramirez tells Local 10 News “the privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the badge we wear represents integrity, trust and an opportunity to be the peacekeepers of our community, on and off-duty. It is disheartening when an officer violates these values.”

Luster has been a sworn MDPD officer since 2019. She's been suspended from duty with pay pending the judicial process.

