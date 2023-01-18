The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired. Just like in the loss to North Carolina last week, the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5 ACC) coughed up a comfortable, double-digit lead in the second half against the Seminoles, and essentially fell apart on both ends of the floor down the stretch.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO