FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Augusta Free Press
Wake Forest had won 15 straight at home: Gritty Virginia ended that streak
Duke was 14th in the Associated Press college basketball poll when Wake Forest pulled off the 81-70 upset last month. Clemson was 19th when the Demon Deacons captured a 87-77 victory earlier this week. Today, Wake Forest had its sights set on No. 10 Virginia. Virginia had other plans. Wake’s...
Augusta Free Press
What did we just see? Five observations from Virginia’s 76-67 win at Wake Forest
Wake Forest had its two seven-footers on the floor for 28 minutes, and its two 6’10” guys for 48. If there was a game that would make Tony Bennett rethink his move to go with 6’8” Ben Vander Plas at the five spot, this was it.
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia reeling with four losses in last five games
The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired. Just like in the loss to North Carolina last week, the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5 ACC) coughed up a comfortable, double-digit lead in the second half against the Seminoles, and essentially fell apart on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
Augusta Free Press
Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday
Wake Forest is 10-0 at home, and its wins include Duke and Clemson, both by double digits. So, yeah, a tough test is ahead for Virginia on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPNU). The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) are in a four-way tie for second in the ACC, with Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) one of the other three (along with Miami and Pitt).
Augusta Free Press
Unhealthy Hokies’ season continues to unravel in loss to #10 Virginia
It’s so hard to be successful in sports because there are so many factors involved. Virginia Tech is coming off arguably its best season ever, but the Hokies simply don’t have the luxury of the blue bloods of the sport, starting lineups filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and with five-star prospects coming off the bench.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tech Hoops Notebook: Hokies offense forces stunning admission from Tony Bennett
Virginia Tech, even as it was cooling off down the stretch in the 78-68 loss at #10 Virginia on Wednesday, was consistently running good offense, getting good looks. A Darius Maddox three with 15:17 to go got the Hokies to within two, at 46-44, and at that moment, Tech was shooting a blistering 17-of-30 (56.7 percent).
Augusta Free Press
Game Notes: What you need to know about Saturday’s UVA-Wake Forest hoops showdown
No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) travels to Wake Forest (14-5, 6-2 ACC) Saturday at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on ESPNU. UVA coach Tony Bennett needs one win to get to the 400-career-win mark. Virginia is 5-2 away from home, including a 3-2...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Basketball Notebook: Bennett getting creative with the UVA offense
Virginia coach Tony Bennett has been tinkering with his offense this season, trying to free up his guards, Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark, to create more opportunities both in the paint and on the perimeter for the team’s array of three-point sharpshooters. The latest innovation, coinciding with the insertion...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Basketball: Virginia, again, can’t close out double-digit fourth-quarter lead in L
Virginia led by 10 entering the fourth quarter, but Florida State dominated the final 10 minutes en route to a 77-68 win over the ‘Hoos on Thursday in Charlottesville. It was the second loss in three games for UVA (14-5, 3-5 ACC) blowing a double-digit fourth-quarter lead at home.
Augusta Free Press
Liberty races past North Florida, 73-62: Road win improves Flames to 7-1 in ASUN
Liberty trailed by two at the break, but a big second half pushed the Flames past North Florida, 73-62, on Saturday. The loss was the first at UNF Arena this season for the Ospreays (8-12, 3-5 ASUN). Liberty (16-5, 7-1 ASUN) trailed 37-35 at halftime, but opened the second half...
Augusta Free Press
Big South leader Longwood guts out 58-56 win at upset-minded Presbyterian
Presbyterian, five wins on the season, just one in Big South play, gave league leader Longwood all it could handle, before the Lancers gutted out the 58-56 road win on Saturday. Longwood (15-6, 7-1 Big South) led by five at the break, and by as many as 11 in the...
Augusta Free Press
Zach Bryan to start ‘Burn Burn Burn’ North American tour in Charlottesville
GRAMMY Award-nominated rising country superstar Zach Bryan returns to the road this year for the “Burn Burn Burn” North American Tour with his first stop at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville on May 10. Throughout the summer, he will headline some of the nation’s most popular arenas...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Stonefield Stadium 14, Imax on list of closures in 2023
The Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville will close in 2023 – one of 39 movie theaters operated by Regal Cinemas, and its parent company, Cineworld, that are slated to shut down. Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year. In a move to save the company $22...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley
City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
Consulting firm to expand impact of Blue Ridge Music Center with $50K grant
Fourth Economy will guide a comprehensive effort to improve and expand the regional impacts of the Blue Ridge Music Center. Selected by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and funded by a $50,000 grant from the National Park Foundation, Fourth Economy is a leading economic development consulting firm in Pittsburgh. The...
Augusta Free Press
First case of avian flu reported in Virginia; experts say risk to humans is low
Virginia poultry owners are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed today the first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. VDACS is working...
Augusta Free Press
Brief closures of I-81 southbound near Harrisonburg begin Monday night
Brief overnight “slow roll” closures of Interstate 81 southbound are scheduled near Harrisonburg from January 23 to 27. Closures will begin each night at 11 p.m. and end at 5 a.m. the next morning, and each closure will last for 15 minutes or less. Closures are necessary during...
Augusta Free Press
Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years
Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident
A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
Augusta Free Press
Scottsville man dead from injuries in single-vehicle accident in Albemarle County
A Scottsville man died early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in the 5500 block of Rolling Road south of Woodridge in southern Albemarle County. Jeffrey Gale Gunsallus, 48, of Scottsville, died at the scene of the 2:50 a.m. crash, according to Albemarle County Police. The cause of the crash remains...
