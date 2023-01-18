ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Augusta Free Press

Women’s Basketball: Virginia reeling with four losses in last five games

The Virginia women’s basketball team fell for the fourth time in the last five games Thursday against Florida State, but what’s more concerning is how it transpired. Just like in the loss to North Carolina last week, the Cavaliers (14-5, 3-5 ACC) coughed up a comfortable, double-digit lead in the second half against the Seminoles, and essentially fell apart on both ends of the floor down the stretch.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Wake Forest, 10-0 at home, presents tough test for #10 Virginia on Saturday

Wake Forest is 10-0 at home, and its wins include Duke and Clemson, both by double digits. So, yeah, a tough test is ahead for Virginia on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPNU). The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) are in a four-way tie for second in the ACC, with Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) one of the other three (along with Miami and Pitt).
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Augusta Free Press

Unhealthy Hokies’ season continues to unravel in loss to #10 Virginia

It’s so hard to be successful in sports because there are so many factors involved. Virginia Tech is coming off arguably its best season ever, but the Hokies simply don’t have the luxury of the blue bloods of the sport, starting lineups filled with McDonald’s All-Americans and with five-star prospects coming off the bench.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Consulting firm to expand impact of Blue Ridge Music Center with $50K grant

Fourth Economy will guide a comprehensive effort to improve and expand the regional impacts of the Blue Ridge Music Center. Selected by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and funded by a $50,000 grant from the National Park Foundation, Fourth Economy is a leading economic development consulting firm in Pittsburgh. The...
GALAX, VA
Augusta Free Press

First case of avian flu reported in Virginia; experts say risk to humans is low

Virginia poultry owners are strongly encouraged to practice biosecurity to protect their flocks against the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed today the first positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial turkeys in Rockingham County. VDACS is working...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Long-time former Waynesboro School Board member looks back on 16 years

Kathe Maneval served as vice chair of Waynesboro School Board in 2022. After 16 years on the board, she was not re-elected in November. Maneval was the longest serving board member since 2006. “I felt like I offered some stability [amidst challenges],” she said of running for the school board...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

Update: Charlottesville man charged in death of pedestrian in Ivy Road accident

A Charlottesville man has been charged with reckless driving in the death of a pedestrian walking a bicycle across Ivy Road on Jan. 13. Corey Abdella, 54, remained on scene after striking Isidro Casandro Martinez, 52, of Albemarle County, who was walking their bicycle across Ivy Road when they were struck, not riding it, as was initially reported at the scene.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

