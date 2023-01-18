ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Asian American Student Association makes UGA home for the Lunar New Year

This Sunday, Jan. 22, the Lunar New Year will begin with the rabbit as this year’s zodiac animal. Homes of those who celebrate will be filled with blessings and joy, yet many individuals will bring their traditions from home to the University of Georgia. From blessings exchanged for the...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023

Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
ATHENS, GA
veranda.com

Designer Lanier Gupton Transforms a New Build Into an Instant Family Heirloom in Athens, Georgia

Taking on this project was a full-circle moment for designer Lanier Gupton, as the family was her first-ever client when she launched her firm in 2008. Over the years, Gupton has watched the family go from a cozy cottage in Atlanta and start a new life in Athens, Georgia. The family designed their dream home in Athens from the ground up several years ago—even before fleeing the big city was considered en vogue.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

VIDEO:Press conference by the attorney representing Devin Willock's family in Athens

Attorney Roy T. Willey IV speaks at a press conference held regarding the University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse on Jan. 19, 2023. The conference was hosted by Go Big Injury Law Firm, a personal injury firm representing the Willock family. Willock’s parents absent from press conference.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: The Shut-Ups perform album release show

The Shut-Ups celebrated the release of their sixth album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs" with a performance at Ciné in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 20. Opening up for the Athens-based band was guitar duo FLAP from Atlanta.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Mike White, Bulldogs discuss Vanderbilt, home atmosphere and more

Georgia Bulldogs head basketball coach Mike White, along with sixth-year forward Jailyn Ingram and junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, were made available for the media in preparation for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Matching up with the Commodores. The Vanderbilt Commodores are among the top of the SEC as far...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program

The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens band The Shut-Ups release sixth album at downtown performance

Local five-piece power-pop band The Shut-Ups released their sixth album on Friday, Jan. 20, performing “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs” live at Ciné in downtown Athens. The album aims to capture the perspectives and experiences of women. Although written by men, each song takes on the...
ATHENS, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions

Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE

Community Policy