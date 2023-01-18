Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Related
University of Georgia football player's father does not plan to sue school
The family members of a University of Georgia football player who died in a car crash with a staff member say they do not plan to sue the university.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Red and Black
Asian American Student Association makes UGA home for the Lunar New Year
This Sunday, Jan. 22, the Lunar New Year will begin with the rabbit as this year’s zodiac animal. Homes of those who celebrate will be filled with blessings and joy, yet many individuals will bring their traditions from home to the University of Georgia. From blessings exchanged for the...
Celebration of life service information released for Devin Willock, UGA player killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. — Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player who was killed in an early-morning crash Sunday that happened hours after the team's national championship celebration, will be remembered in both private and public celebrations of life in two different states. The school released information on services...
Mom of UGA player who died in wreck has no plans for legal action at this point, she says
ATHENS, Ga. — The mother of Devin Willock, the University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash early Sunday morning, said Thursday she has no plans for legal action at this point. The mother, Sharlene Willock, told 11Alive's Joe Ripley that she had retained an attorney but...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the X-position prior to a season-ending ankle injury against Florida in 2020.
veranda.com
Designer Lanier Gupton Transforms a New Build Into an Instant Family Heirloom in Athens, Georgia
Taking on this project was a full-circle moment for designer Lanier Gupton, as the family was her first-ever client when she launched her firm in 2008. Over the years, Gupton has watched the family go from a cozy cottage in Atlanta and start a new life in Athens, Georgia. The family designed their dream home in Athens from the ground up several years ago—even before fleeing the big city was considered en vogue.
dawgnation.com
What we learned about Georgia football in first transfer portal window
ATHENS — The dust on the transfer portal has settled, for now. The first transfer portal window closed on Wednesday, 45 days after it opened. In all, Georgia saw 10 players from its roster enter the portal. The first to do so was Bill Norton, as he entered on...
Red and Black
Devin Willock’s parents absent from Athens press conference called by injury law firm
A press conference was called by the personal injury law firm Go Big Injury Lawyers Thursday afternoon regarding Devin Willock. The conference was set to include the parents of Devin Willock, but they were not in attendance. The University of Georgia offensive lineman was killed in a car crash early...
Red and Black
VIDEO:Press conference by the attorney representing Devin Willock's family in Athens
Attorney Roy T. Willey IV speaks at a press conference held regarding the University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse on Jan. 19, 2023. The conference was hosted by Go Big Injury Law Firm, a personal injury firm representing the Willock family. Willock’s parents absent from press conference.
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
Like many small towns across America, the Walmart in Dahlonega, GA, is a hot spot for area shoppers. But under this Walmart lies a hidden surprise you won't find elsewhere: the remnants of a gold mine, including deep shafts open to exploration as part of a gold mine tour.
fox5atlanta.com
Mother of UGA football player killed in crash says family has 'no plans' to take legal action
ATHENS, Ga. - Less than 24 hours after a spokesperson for the law firm representing the family of a University of Georgia football player killed in a car crash indicated they would be filing a lawsuit, his mother tells FOX 5 they have no plans of taking legal action. An...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: The Shut-Ups perform album release show
The Shut-Ups celebrated the release of their sixth album, "The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs" with a performance at Ciné in Athens, Georgia, on Friday, Jan. 20. Opening up for the Athens-based band was guitar duo FLAP from Atlanta.
Red and Black
Mike White, Bulldogs discuss Vanderbilt, home atmosphere and more
Georgia Bulldogs head basketball coach Mike White, along with sixth-year forward Jailyn Ingram and junior forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe, were made available for the media in preparation for their game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Matching up with the Commodores. The Vanderbilt Commodores are among the top of the SEC as far...
Red and Black
Report released detailing fatal car crash involving members of Georgia football program
The car crash that resulted in the death of University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruitment staff member Chandler LeCroy occurred after the Ford Expedition “failed to negotiate a left curve”, struck a curb and left Barnett Shoals Road, hitting two poles, two trees and another vehicle before resting against an apartment building, according to a crash report released by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Local briefs: UGA Griffin campus reopens, crash claims life in Habersham Co
The University of Georgia’s Division of Student Affairs is organizing today’s New Student Welcome event. It is set for 3 o’clock in the west end zone at UGA’s Sanford Stadium. The University of Georgia says the UGA campus at Griffin, closed last Friday and again Tuesday,...
Red and Black
Athens band The Shut-Ups release sixth album at downtown performance
Local five-piece power-pop band The Shut-Ups released their sixth album on Friday, Jan. 20, performing “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs” live at Ciné in downtown Athens. The album aims to capture the perspectives and experiences of women. Although written by men, each song takes on the...
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions
Taking some road trips in Georgia this year? With the Peach State’s rich history, splendid natural beauty, quaint towns and vibrant cities, there are plenty of things to see and do. But Georgia also is loaded with scores of roadside attractions — oddities, rarities, one-of-a-kinds – that also may be worth at least a short […] The post Travels with Charlie: Georgia’s odd and quirky roadside attractions appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Comments / 0