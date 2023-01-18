Read full article on original website
Mississippi man arrested after being discharged from hospital, was injured in crash trying to evade officers
A Mississippi man is in jail for felony fleeing after he was discharged from the hospital from injuries he suffered in a crash while trying to elude officers. On Jan. 12, 2023, at approximately 12:15 p.m., a Tupelo Patrol Officer noticed a black Nissan Altima driving south on South Green near Cliff Gookin recklessly. The Altima was speeding and pulling into oncoming northbound traffic. Officers lost sight of the Altima in the South Green and South Gloster area.
wtva.com
No injuries in Tupelo shooting; arrest made
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Police reported no injuries in a Thursday morning shooting in Tupelo. Tupelo Police Maj. Charles McDougald said the shooting happened shortly after midnight at 840 Barley Courts. Witnesses said something happened between individuals and Torrence Gill, 31, of Shannon, shot a gun multiple times. This led...
wtva.com
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
TN woman charged with exploiting a minor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
wcbi.com
Lee Co. deputies arrest man during traffic stop for marijuana possession
LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop landed a Greenwood man in the Lee County Jail. On Monday, deputies patrolling the Auburn area of Lee County pulled over a vehicle. During the stop, they said they found a felony amount of marijuana. Deputies arrested 20-year-old Alexander Jones, Jr....
Three officers at Mississippi jail arrested for introducing contraband to inmates
Three corrections officers at a Mississippi jail have been arrested for introducing contraband to inmates. Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell made the announcement on social media Wednesday. In the past few days, administrators at the Alcorn County Jail began an investigation into contraband being delivered to inmates. During the investigation,...
alcornnewsms.com
Missing teenager reported in Corinth
Missing teenager reported in Corinth. Corinth police issue alert for missing 16 year old. Please Contact Corinth Police Department with any information.
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking individuals in credit card fraud investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are trying to find those responsible for alleged credit card fraud. The alleged crimes happened in the Barnes Crossing area of northern Tupelo on Jan. 10. Police provided several surveillance images showing two individuals whom investigators wish to locate. Anyone with information is asked...
Mississippi woman charged with child deprivation of necessities in death of her five-year-old
A Mississippi mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 5-year-old child. Tupelo Police report that Brianna Young, 27, has been charged with two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. At 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15, investigators responded to a...
WAFF
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was arrested by Florence Police on Wednesday following an alleged flashing incident at McFarland Park. According to a spokesperson with the Florence Police Department, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint stating a male asked her for directions in the park and then exposed himself to her. The female gave a detailed description of the man and his vehicle to responding officers.
alcornnewsms.com
Vehicle accident in Corinth at work site
A vehicle collided into another at a road work site in Corinth Friday morning. Be aware that North Polk Street is closed and the street dept. is busy working on the roadway. We have signs and barricades up, please respect them.
desotocountynews.com
Man sentenced for firearms offenses and attempted bank larceny
Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Mississippi. A Memphis, Tennessee man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the burglary of a federally licensed firearms store and the attempted burglary of an automated teller machine in North Mississippi. Court documents indicate that...
wcbi.com
Booneville man arrested on drug charges after car crash
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Booneville man is busted on drug charges after a crash. Prentiss County deputies said 28-year-old Jonathan Warnicke was arrested for possession of a controlled substance on top of other charges. Back on December 12, deputies responded to a call of a vehicle in a...
wcbi.com
Mother of child found dead in Tupelo has been arrested
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Charges have been filed against the mother of a 5-year-old child found dead in Tupelo this weekend. Tupelo Police have arrested 27-year-old Brianna Young on two counts of Felony Child Abuse and Child Deprivation of Necessities with Substantial Harm. The arrest comes as Police are...
wcbi.com
Child dies in Tupelo, police investigating details surrounding
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A 5-year-old child is dead in Tupelo and police are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are calling it a death investigation. Officers responded to a home on Gun Club Road Sunday morning around 10:30 and found the child had died. Investigators have not released...
WSMV
Clifton prison staff hospitalized after exposed to unknown substance
CLIFTON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Several members of the South Central Correctional Center in Clifton were exposed Thursday to an unknown substance that sent many to the hospital, according to officials at CoreCivic. CoreCivic, which operates the center, said staff members were exposed to the substance in the prison’s mail...
Car towed hour before authorities knew inmate and jailer missing, says sheriff
The nationwide manhunt continues for an escaped Lauderdale County inmate and the corrections employee who helped him escape on April 29.
Judge: Tupelo acted properly in OK of affordable apartments
A judge in north Mississippi has ruled that the city of Tupelo acted properly in approving plans for construction of an affordable-housing apartment complex. Lee County Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk issued the ruling Thursday, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. In August, the Tupelo City Council voted 4-3 to...
radio7media.com
Colbert County Man Killed in MVA Tuesday in Tuscumbia
A COLBERT COUNTY MAN WAS KILLED TUESDAY IN A FATAL MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN TUSCUMBIA. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE THREE VEHICLE CRASH ON EAST SIXTH STREET AROUND 8:20 AM. KENDRICK NEWSOME, 26, OF TUSCUMBIA WAS PRONOUCED DEAD AT THE SCENE. A FEMALE PASSENGER WHO WAS ALSO RIDING WITH NEWSOME WAS ALSO INJURED.
Covenant Christian School Headmaster placed on leave following ‘terroristic threat’ allegedly made by student
The Headmaster of Covenant Christian School has been placed on paid administrative leave following a recent incident where a student allegedly made a "terroristic threat."
