Dining out at a restaurant should be a fun and stress-free experience. Maybe you're dining out to celebrate a birthday or meet up with visiting friends or relatives. Perhaps it's a Tuesday night and instead of hassling over cooking and cleaning you could enjoy a delicious meal at your favorite local joint. No matter why you dine out, there's something special about having someone else cook your meal, serve you, and clean up. Even famous celebrity chefs, who can easily whip up a delicious meal from the comfort of their kitchen, enjoy dining out. Bobby Flay owns a restaurant empire, but even he likes to have an occasional night out. When Flay dines out, he prefers to eat something he can't easily whip up at home, something like oysters served on crushed ice (per Pop Sugar).

1 DAY AGO