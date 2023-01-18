Read full article on original website
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
‘Saturday Night Live’ Spoofs George Santos’ Fabulist Claims And His Fabulous Drag Performer Past
Coming off a holiday break, Saturday Night Live went with congressman George Santos’ fabulist past claims while also spoofing his alleged past as a drag performer. The sketch was aired just hours after the real Santos responded to reports that he was a drag performer when he lived in Brazil. Reporters caught up with him at New York’s La Guardia Airport, and he told them, “I was not a drag queen in Brazil. I was young and I had fun at a festival.” That non-denial denial was pretty much the theme of the SNL opener, set up as a segment...
Dolly Parton Has Her Eye On A Freezer Aisle Food Empire
If you thought Dolly Parton had already conquered every aspect of the world, think again. Not only has she shattered countless Guinness World records with her music, but Parton also leads with philanthropy. One of her foundations, Imagination Library, has donated more than 197 million books to children across the globe since its launch in 1995. According to People Magazine, Parton has also donated $1 million toward COVID-19 research.
The Hysterical Way Jacques Pépin Was First Introduced To Julia Child
The world of haute cuisine can be cutthroat. Just look at how Padma Lakshmi called out restaurant owners after the sudden closure of Noma or the many restaurant rivalries that exist. From kitchen to keyboard, it's an intense business that includes some intense and passionate people, which means there's often drama brewing. But that same intensity and shared passion for food can also work in the opposite way, creating legendary friendships (the bond between Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert springs to mind) that last a lifetime.
Michael Symon's Pro Drink Tip When Dining Out
Dining out at a restaurant should be a fun and stress-free experience. Maybe you're dining out to celebrate a birthday or meet up with visiting friends or relatives. Perhaps it's a Tuesday night and instead of hassling over cooking and cleaning you could enjoy a delicious meal at your favorite local joint. No matter why you dine out, there's something special about having someone else cook your meal, serve you, and clean up. Even famous celebrity chefs, who can easily whip up a delicious meal from the comfort of their kitchen, enjoy dining out. Bobby Flay owns a restaurant empire, but even he likes to have an occasional night out. When Flay dines out, he prefers to eat something he can't easily whip up at home, something like oysters served on crushed ice (per Pop Sugar).
How Realistic Was The Fine Dining Experience In The Menu?
Welcome to the always delicious, mostly insane, high-class restaurant of Hawthorne. Chef Julian Slowik will now seat you. But beware, in order to dine on each meticulously designed, expertly prepared course, you'll need to participate in chef's highly symbolic menu — or else. Bon appétit!. This successful thriller-comedy...
Here's How A Michelin Chef Picks Out The Perfect Ribeye
While filet mignon certainly gets its share of street cred, when it comes to selecting a great steak, top-rated professional chefs and aspiring home cooks often prefer the ribeye. What makes this steak cut deserving of this beefy honor? It boils down to the ribeye's tender nature and superior taste, according to The Ribeye Chef.
Duff Goldman's 'Pro-Move' For Getting The Right Frosting-To-Cake Ratio
Frosting and cake are an undeniably amazing combination. The playful back and forth between a moist cakey base with the creamy accent of frosting brings any recipe to another level. Where would one be without the other? Imagine a beautifully baked chocolate cake left bare with no silky buttercream to fill in the void. However, the relationship between the two has to be carefully balanced, otherwise, you are left with a final product that is either too dry with the lack of frosting or overpowering when the baker has a heavy hand.
Ree Drummond's Trick For Perfectly Shredded Chicken In 30 Seconds
Ree Drummond, popularly known as the Pioneer Woman, is famous for the special and original home-cooking vibes that she shares on her blog and Food Network show. Through her long experience and culinary expertise, Drummond has developed great cooking tricks that are worth trying to make delicious meals and speed up the process of cooking. The TV personality and mother-of-four, who lives in Oklahoma, is not afraid to share her cooking prowess through her "The Pioneer Show." Read on to discover one of the most revolutionary chicken-shredding tricks she has up her sleeves.
José Andrés Is Heartbroken Over The Way Charles Barkley Eats Steak
It's probably fair to assume José Andrés has had a lot of opportunities to share his advice. After all, the chef's resumé includes a long list of accolades including running a restaurant group that boasts a two-star Michelin restaurant and four Bib Gourmands as well as being awarded "Humanitarian of the Year" by the James Beard Foundation (via TED). And, from what we can tell, Andrés isn't exactly shy about doling out that advice.
Alison Roman Defends Induction Burners On Twitter
Time to move aside, air fryers, we might have a new appliance taking over the world one kitchen at a time. When Bloomberg reported that the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) might be imposing a ban on gas stoves to avoid diseases triggered by indoor air pollution like asthma, it sent the public into a frenzy. The Chair of the CPSC later clarified in a tweet that there will be no gas bans, but the whole situation had us wondering what the best alternative to gas stoves could be.
Jamie Oliver's Two-Ingredient Fresh Pasta Has TikTok Under A Hunger Trance
You know when you go to a fancy Italian restaurant and they have fresh homemade pasta on the menu? In addition to being amazingly delicious, it always costs a pretty penny. So wouldn't it be great if you could make this indulgent dish at home? Too much work, right? For that price tag, it's gotta be like painting the Sistine Chapel in dough, or at the very least supremely messy and complicated, probably using a thousand ingredients that you'd have to buy especially for this. Oh, and a pasta maker. Don't forget one of those.
Christina Tosi And Christophe Rull Bring The Bake Squad Back In Action For Season 2 - Exclusive Interview
"Bake Squad" is back and ready to showcase all the culinary action it has to offer in Season 2 of the hit Netflix baking competition show. The Bake Squad, comprised of talented confection creators Ashley Holt, Maya-Camille Broussard, Gonzo Jimenez, and Christophe Rull, imagine dazzling creations to present to clients for their special events.
The Titanic's Drunk Pastry Chef Has The Coolest Survival Story
It may be because of history class, or the James Cameron movie, but most people know the basic story of the Titanic. According to History, 1,500 of the 2,240 passengers aboard the ship lost their lives on April 15, 1912, after the luxury steamship struck an iceberg on its way from Europe to New York City. Those staying in first class had a 44% advantage of surviving when compared to other passengers and crew members, but according to Irish Central, the cheapest ticket to first class would cost almost $4,000 in today's currency.
Ruth's Chris Vs. Morton's: Which Is Better?
Every doctor will always tell you to load up on as many leafy greens as you can so your body gets a substantial amount of vitamins and nutrients. It's great advice. But let's be honest: Sometimes staring at a bowl of veggies just isn't that appealing, and the only thing that will settle perfectly in your belly is a big juicy steak. The carnivore inside you wipes the floor with the herbivore, and meat is the only thing prancing through your thoughts. Luckily, it's not too difficult to track down a restaurant capable of quelling that urge to fill up to the brim on animal goodness.
The Pitmaster Who Roasts Whole Pigs In The Woods Of New York
Whole hog cooking has been around for centuries — it's one of the oldest styles of cooking found in the United States, but it's more often associated with Southern pitmasters. In fact, you don't find the tradition much outside of Tennesee and the Carolinas. Food historians can trace whole-animal cooking back to the Native Americans, but it was enslaved people on plantations who used the method to feed a crowd, and the tradition was passed down through the generations. Most of the whole hog barbecue restaurants open today are family-owned and operated, according to Eater.
What Makes Cara Cara Oranges Unique
The flavor of citrus is universally beloved. People all over the world eat citrus and benefit from this class of fruits' hefty dose of health benefits, according to Science Direct. For most people, vitamin C likely comes to mind when they think about citrus. However, the tangy flesh that lies beneath the fibrous, bitter pith and smooth, thick exterior is full of other nutrients as well, "including B vitamins, potassium, phosphorus, magnesium, and copper," per Healthline. Citrus fruits, ranging from satsuma mandarins to oroblanco grapefruit, also contain fiber and may help prevent kidney stones.
