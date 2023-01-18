Read full article on original website
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL LEARNS ABOUT BRENHAM JUNCTION COMMUNITY HOUSING PROJECT
The Brenham City Council was informed Thursday about a prospective mixed-income community housing development on the west side of town. Trinity Housing Development Vice President Michael Fogel spoke to the council about Brenham Junction, a 48-unit, non-age-restricted complex proposed on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane.
kwhi.com
THE SPECTATOR: ‘HYPOCRITE’
Hypocrite. Someone who says one thing but does just the opposite. Hypocrite is a good word to describe many of the members of our Brenham City Council. At Thursday’s meeting of the City Council, the members voted 5 to 2 against a license agreement with Mescalito Coffee for a parklet on Park Street beside their business. The parklet would take up two parallel parking spaces and would be similar to the one in front of 96 West on Baylor Street. A major difference, however, would be that the one by Mescalito would be open to the public 24-7. Anyone who wanted to eat or drink or just sit and relax outside on our beautiful courthouse square would be welcome to use it. And this nice, landscaped seating area would be paid for by private funds, not your tax dollars.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION MEETING
Swearing-ins and elections of officers will highlight the next meeting of the City of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will open the meeting by administering the oaths of office Dr. Deanna Alfred, M. Keith Behrens, Darren Heine and Calvin Kossie. In addition to that, they are going to...
houstonpublicmedia.org
TxDOT hosts I-45 expansion meeting in Conroe as opposition continues to voice concerns
TxDOT officials discussed the planned rebuilding and expanding I-45 from Beltway 8 North to Loop 336 in Conroe. The Texas Department of Transportation hosted a public hearing on I-45 expansion in Conroe on Tuesday, and will host another in Spring on Thursday. During the meeting, TxDOT discussed the planned rebuilding...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAIN STREET MANAGER POSITION OPEN
The City of Brenham is interviewing for a new Manager of its Main Street Program. Monique Breaux, who last July slid over from being Executive Assistant to the City Manager Office into the Main Street Manager role, resigned last month following the Christmas Stroll event. Breaux’s last day with the City of Brenham was December 19th. So far, the City has received eight applications for the position, and is in the process of conducting interviews.
KBTX.com
City leaders discuss solicitations at busy intersections in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in College Station say they have seen an increase in the number of people standing alongside busy intersections soliciting. Complaints of soliciting were brought to Councilwoman Elizabeth Cunha’s attention and were discussed at the Jan. 12 city council meeting. “The residents that spoke...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES SALARY INCREASE FOR CITY MANAGER
The Brenham City Council agreed to raise the salary of City Manager Carolyn Miller at its meeting Thursday. Following an executive session and evaluation of Miller, the council approved increasing Miller’s annual salary from $166,000 to $180,000, effective immediately. Miller is classified as a city employee and does not...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO RECEIVE INFO ON MIXED-INCOME COMMUNITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
The Brenham City Council will learn more about a tax credit housing project when it meets today (Thursday). A work session will cover the details of Brenham Junction, a proposed mixed-income community housing development on the north side of Highway 290, west of Westwood Lane. Trinity Housing Development will speak...
Gringo's confirms location in Tomball for Grand Parkway Town Center location
Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February, said Andrew Alvis, NewQuest vice president and development partner, in an email Jan. 9. The...
kwhi.com
APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD MEETS TUESDAY
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning. They will be holding an election of officers that includes the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary. Other agenda items include the 2021-2022 audit, the 2021-2022 budget carryover, and the 2023-2024 budget. The board is also scheduled...
kwhi.com
TWO FILINGS FOR BURTON SCHOOL BOARD
A current Burton ISD trustee and a former one have filed for election to the school board this spring. As of this (Friday) morning, Donna Boehnemann Putnam and Ande Bostain have formally filed. Putnam has served on the Burton School Board since her election in November 2020. Bostain was elected...
cw39.com
Fatal auto-ped accident to cause traffic delays in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — A fatal auto-pedestrian accident on Highway 6 in Sugar Land will bring traffic delays in the area on Thursday morning. Police report that a person was hit and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross Highway 6 at Settlers Way just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning.
Brookfield Properties outlines preliminary expansion plans for The Woodlands Mall
Two hotels, one of which would possibly connect directly to The Woodlands Mall, are part of the plans. (Courtesy screengrab via The Woodlands Township livestream) The Woodlands Township board of directors heard a presentation from Brookfield Properties at its Jan. 19 meeting regarding a new development opportunity at The Woodlands Mall, following a joint agreement between the township and the Economic Development Zone board last November.
kwhi.com
‘CONNECT AFTER 4’ THURSDAY AT BANK OF BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly networking event this (Thursday) evening. “Connect After 4”, formerly known as "Connect After 5", will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bank of Brenham, located at 501 South Austin Street. Chamber members can visit with one another...
kwhi.com
KEITH HOFMANN TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
An executive in finance and project management, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, is seeking election to become the next mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday for the mayor’s seat currently held by Milton Tate, who is not running for another term. Hofmann and Ward 3 City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura have filed for the position thus far.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 1-19-2023
kwhi.com
BLINN BOARD HEARS UPDATE ON BRYAN CAMPUS ADMIN BUILDING PROJECT
Blinn College’s Bryan Campus was both the site and the focus of the Board of Trustees meeting Tuesday. The board received an update on the status of the project to create a new administration building on the Bryan Campus at East Villa Maria Road and Nash Street. Project Director...
