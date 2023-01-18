2 billion people live in "water stressed" countries. These are territories where more than 25% of the available freshwater resources are withdrawn for human use each year. Desalination—the process of removing salt from seawater—is increasingly being used to tackle water scarcity worldwide. Roughly 16,000 desalination plants now produce 35 trillion liters of freshwater annually. And Jordan, a country located north of the Red Sea, is planning a major desalination plant on the Gulf of Aqaba that will increase its desalination capacity from 4 billion to 350 billion liters each year.

