‘Shayda’ Movie Review [Sundance 2023]: A Familiar, yet Dramatically Impactful Feature Film Debut
'Shayda' finds the right balance between light and the dark in an incredibly difficult story that's familiar, yet still emotionally fulfilling.
‘M3GAN,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Get Clever Spoofs in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies
“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on recent TV and movie hits on Saturday, with cleverly-executed skits from “M3GAN,” “The White Lotus” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” livening up the selection of material. “M3GAN” star Allison Williams made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing a trailer for the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, celebrating the doll’s status as a gay icon on NBC’s Jan. 21 broadcast. The trailer — featuring both host Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman as the doll — declares the movie is a hit with audiences, including captivated one demographic most of all: gay men. “It’s like ‘Bros,’ but for gays,”...
What to Watch This Week: ‘Missing,’ ‘That ’90s Show’ and More
It’s a bit of a slow week in the movie and TV world but there are still some new offerings worth diving into. Head to theaters to catch the latest thriller, Missing, which has Euphoria’s Storm Reid front and center. Reid does a phenomenal job playing a teenager who puts her online detective skills to good use when her mother, played by the incomparable Nia Long, goes missing. You People will also be arriving in select theaters, but more on that next week when it hits streaming.
Watch the New Trailer for ‘Scream VI’
Ghostface has returned in the new trailer for Scream VI. “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving,” a description for the film reads.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in a High-Wire Adaptation of the Viral New Yorker Short Story
Like most viral internet obsessions heralded as evidence of the zeitgeist, Kristen Roupenian’s “Cat Person” was more cultural litmus test than anything else. The short story, published in The New Yorker during the winter of 2017, was met with almost vertiginous levels of fanfare and debate. On one side: applause for Roupenian’s blunt portrayal of 21st-century dating, which mirrored the confessional verve of a New York Magazine “Sex Diaries” column. On the other: eye-rolls directed at the hype machine, criticisms aimed at the writer’s style, complaints filed from offended parties. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: "Medical Incident" Causes Stir on Main...
Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”
Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Lil Meech Reveals He Dropped $500,000 on His ‘BMF’ Chain
Lil Meech appeared in the latest installment of GQ’s On The Rocks series, which featured the BMF actor discussing his jewelry collection. Meech, who plays his father Big Meech on 50 Cent’s hit Starz series BMF, showed off his new BMF inspired piece. “I’ve really been into jewelry...
Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery to Star in Action-Comedy ‘Code 3’
A buddy action-comedy starring Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery? Yes, please. According to an exclusive Deadline report, the actors have joined forces for Code 3, a Christopher Leone-directed flick from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion. The film will reportedly follow a pair of overworked, underpaid EMTs who have become fed up with their jobs. The stress becomes so unbearable that one of the men decides to resign, but not before he completes one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement.
2023 Grammy Awards Predictions: Album of the Year
Here are Showbiz Cheat Sheet's predictions for the Album of the Year category at the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.
Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong
We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere
There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked...
Everything We Know About Margot Robbie’s Upcoming Live-Action ‘Barbie’ Film, So Far
We’re just months away from entering Barbie’s world. The live-action film is among the most anticipated of the year and that’s mostly due to fans knowing so little about it and its plot, while still hearing all the nonstop chatter about it over the course of a few years.
Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More
Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
Aubrey Plaza Takes It Back to Her NBC Page Days in ‘SNL’ Monologue
Saturday Night Live is back. The long-running sketch show returned to the airwaves this week for its first episode of 2023. This week’s broadcast featured first-time guest host, Aubrey Plaza, who kicked off the milestone gig with a customary monologue. The 38-year-old actress began her monologue saying she was voted the most famous person in Delaware, beating President Joe Biden. It then cut to a clip of the president himself admitting Plaza was more famous than him. “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware and there’s no question about it,” he said.
Nia Long Responds to Speculation That She’s Seeing Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’
Nia Long is making sure everyone is aware that she’s still single. Her relationship status came up recently when the Shade Room shared a video of Long and Omarion walking the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s new film You People. In the clip, the pair can be seen taking photos together, and Long grabs the singer’s hand.
Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”
Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”
Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
Kid Cudi Debuts MOTR Fashion Line at Paris Fashion Week
Kid Cudi has embarked on an exciting new chapter. On Friday, the 38-year-old multi-hyphenate unveiled his first official MOTR collection at Paris Fashion Week. Cudi—born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi—teased the event back in December, confirming the inaugural range would deliver unisex pieces that pushed “the boundaries of fashion.”
