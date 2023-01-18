ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘M3GAN,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Get Clever Spoofs in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies

“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on recent TV and movie hits on Saturday, with cleverly-executed skits from “M3GAN,” “The White Lotus” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” livening up the selection of material. “M3GAN” star Allison Williams made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing a trailer for the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, celebrating the doll’s status as a gay icon on NBC’s Jan. 21 broadcast. The trailer — featuring both host Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman as the doll — declares the movie is a hit with audiences, including captivated one demographic most of all: gay men. “It’s like ‘Bros,’ but for gays,”...
ARIZONA STATE
Complex

What to Watch This Week: ‘Missing,’ ‘That ’90s Show’ and More

It’s a bit of a slow week in the movie and TV world but there are still some new offerings worth diving into. Head to theaters to catch the latest thriller, Missing, which has Euphoria’s Storm Reid front and center. Reid does a phenomenal job playing a teenager who puts her online detective skills to good use when her mother, played by the incomparable Nia Long, goes missing. You People will also be arriving in select theaters, but more on that next week when it hits streaming.
NEW YORK STATE
Complex

Watch the New Trailer for ‘Scream VI’

Ghostface has returned in the new trailer for Scream VI. “Following the latest Ghostface killings, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter. In Scream VI, Melissa Barrera (“Sam Carpenter”), Jasmin Savoy Brown (“Mindy Meeks-Martin”), Mason Gooding (“Chad Meeks-Martin”), Jenna Ortega (“Tara Carpenter”), Hayden Panettiere (“Kirby Reed”) and Courteney Cox (“Gale Weathers”) return to their roles in the franchise alongside Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving,” a description for the film reads.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cat Person’ Review: Emilia Jones and Nicholas Braun in a High-Wire Adaptation of the Viral New Yorker Short Story

Like most viral internet obsessions heralded as evidence of the zeitgeist, Kristen Roupenian’s “Cat Person” was more cultural litmus test than anything else. The short story, published in The New Yorker during the winter of 2017, was met with almost vertiginous levels of fanfare and debate. On one side: applause for Roupenian’s blunt portrayal of 21st-century dating, which mirrored the confessional verve of a New York Magazine “Sex Diaries” column. On the other: eye-rolls directed at the hype machine, criticisms aimed at the writer’s style, complaints filed from offended parties. More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: "Medical Incident" Causes Stir on Main...
Complex

Kali Uchis Shares New Song and Video “I Wish You Roses”

Nearly three years since the release of her last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), Kali Uchis returns with her latest single “I Wish You Roses.”. The track arrives alongside an accompanying video directed Cho Gi-Seok in South Korea. “This song is about being able...
Complex

Lil Meech Reveals He Dropped $500,000 on His ‘BMF’ Chain

Lil Meech appeared in the latest installment of GQ’s On The Rocks series, which featured the BMF actor discussing his jewelry collection. Meech, who plays his father Big Meech on 50 Cent’s hit Starz series BMF, showed off his new BMF inspired piece. “I’ve really been into jewelry...
Complex

Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery to Star in Action-Comedy ‘Code 3’

A buddy action-comedy starring Rainn Wilson and Lil Rel Howery? Yes, please. According to an exclusive Deadline report, the actors have joined forces for Code 3, a Christopher Leone-directed flick from Wayfarer Studios and Circle of Confusion. The film will reportedly follow a pair of overworked, underpaid EMTs who have become fed up with their jobs. The stress becomes so unbearable that one of the men decides to resign, but not before he completes one last 24-hour shift to train his replacement.
Complex

Raven-Symoné Says We’ve Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong

We have all been collectively mispronouncing Raven-Symoné’s name. The actress took to TikTok on Thursday to share that her name is said differently than most thought. In a video, the 37-year-old wrote over the clip, “Yo, that’s Raven-Symoné.”. More words flash over the video: “It’s...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere

There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked...
Complex

Gloss Up Shares Quality Control Debut ‘Before the Gloss Up’ f/ GloRilla, Icewear Vezzo, and More

Gloss Up has dropped off her debut mixtape The Gloss Up via Quality Control. The 13-song project boasts features from the Memphis native’s IRL best friend GloRilla on the aptly titled “Bestfrenn,” QC signee Icewear Vezzo on “From Cross the Way,” and producer HitKidd—who’s behind GloRilla’s viral song “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”—on “Mad 304.” Fellow Memphis women rappers and Gloss Up’s frequent collaborators K Carbon, Aleza, and Slimeroni also show up on “Eeny Meeny Miny Moe.”
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Aubrey Plaza Takes It Back to Her NBC Page Days in ‘SNL’ Monologue

Saturday Night Live is back. The long-running sketch show returned to the airwaves this week for its first episode of 2023. This week’s broadcast featured first-time guest host, Aubrey Plaza, who kicked off the milestone gig with a customary monologue. The 38-year-old actress began her monologue saying she was voted the most famous person in Delaware, beating President Joe Biden. It then cut to a clip of the president himself admitting Plaza was more famous than him. “Aubrey, you’re the most famous person out of Delaware and there’s no question about it,” he said.
DELAWARE STATE
Complex

Nia Long Responds to Speculation That She’s Seeing Omarion: ‘I’m Single AF’

Nia Long is making sure everyone is aware that she’s still single. Her relationship status came up recently when the Shade Room shared a video of Long and Omarion walking the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix’s new film You People. In the clip, the pair can be seen taking photos together, and Long grabs the singer’s hand.
Complex

Desiigner Drops Official Video for “Bigger and Bigger”

Desiigner is warming fans up for his long-awaited debut album. The Brooklyn-born rapper returned this week with the official video for “Bigger and Bigger,” a braggadocious track he released at the end of last year. Desiigner spoke about the record in a recent interview with HotNewHipHop, saying it was just a little taste of what he and his team have in store.
Complex

Watch Joey Badass Cover Mos Def’s ‘Black on Both Sides’ Track “UMI Says”

Joey Badass covered Mos Def’s “UMI Says” in the latest edition of Australian radio station Triple J’s Like a Version series. Backed by a live band featuring rising Zimbabwe-born, Melbourne-based singer KYE, the Brooklyn rapper delivered a smooth cover of the classic ballad, which originally appeared on Mos Def’s 1999 solo debut Black On Both Sides.
Complex

Kid Cudi Debuts MOTR Fashion Line at Paris Fashion Week

Kid Cudi has embarked on an exciting new chapter. On Friday, the 38-year-old multi-hyphenate unveiled his first official MOTR collection at Paris Fashion Week. Cudi—born Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi—teased the event back in December, confirming the inaugural range would deliver unisex pieces that pushed “the boundaries of fashion.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy