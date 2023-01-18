Read full article on original website
Scotland vows to challenge UK in court over gender recognition law veto
LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader said Tuesday she will take the British government to court over its decision to block a Scottish law that makes it easier for people to change their gender on official documents. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the Conservative U.K. government was making a...
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak fined for not wearing seat belt in Instagram video
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was fined by police on Friday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. Sunak, 42, has apologized for making an “error of judgment” while recording a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday.
UK Prime Minister Sunak pushes ahead on plan to remove all EU laws
LONDON (AP) — First came Brexit. Now comes Britain’s bonfire of European laws. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to remove all remaining European Union laws from Britain’s statute book by the end of 2023, despite opponents’ claims that the move is rash and unworkable.
Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after Jacinta Ardern steps down
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still get an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues in Parliament...
What to know about XBB.1.5, a new and highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant
Despite intensive public health efforts to grind the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt, the recent emergence of the highly transmissible, extensively drug-resistant and profoundly immune system-evading XBB.1.5 SARS-CoV-2 subvariant is putting the global community on edge. What is XBB.1.5?. In the naming convention for SARS-CoV-2 lineages, the prefix “X” denotes...
French President Macron vows to proceed with pension reform, despite nationwide protests
PARIS (AP) — Hundreds of thousands protested on the streets of Paris and other French cities Thursday amid nationwide strikes against plans to raise the retirement age, but President Emmanuel Macron insisted he would press ahead with the proposed pension reforms. Nationwide strikes severely disrupted transport, schools and other...
Treasury Secretary Yellen kickstarts Biden administration visit to Africa
The Biden administration’s big push to engage more with Africa is underway as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a 10-day visit aimed at promoting all the economic possibilities that lie between the U.S. and the world’s second-largest continent. Yellen is the first administration official to visit the continent...
