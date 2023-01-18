ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Prime Minister Sunak pushes ahead on plan to remove all EU laws

LONDON (AP) — First came Brexit. Now comes Britain’s bonfire of European laws. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is pushing ahead with a contentious plan to remove all remaining European Union laws from Britain’s statute book by the end of 2023, despite opponents’ claims that the move is rash and unworkable.
What to know about XBB.1.5, a new and highly transmissible COVID-19 subvariant

Despite intensive public health efforts to grind the COVID-19 pandemic to a halt, the recent emergence of the highly transmissible, extensively drug-resistant and profoundly immune system-evading XBB.1.5 SARS-CoV-2 subvariant is putting the global community on edge. What is XBB.1.5?. In the naming convention for SARS-CoV-2 lineages, the prefix “X” denotes...
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

