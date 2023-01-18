ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

$1.6M to be used for road repairs in Petoskey

PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey has put aside $1.6 million for two mayor projects planned for later this year. The two projects include repairs on Porter and Maple streets, as well as a reconstruction of Bridge Street. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed...
PETOSKEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Top News: The ‘100th Day Snow Curse’ Strikes Again

Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. A teacher in Manistee County is on a hot streak when it comes to “predicting” snow days near the 100th day of school. Ann Edmondson is a first-grade teacher at Bear Lake Elementary, and for the past 15 years, every time she prepares to send out an invitation about their 100th day in school celebration, a snow day follows. Read more.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

City of Grayling looking to purchase vacant property

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Grayling is looking at the possibilities of purchasing vacant property within the city for a future project. The city is looking to buy the former Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce building. Another story: Debate continues over 18 acres of vacant land in Gaylord.
GRAYLING, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Investments help company expand and stay local

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A glass was raised Friday afternoon, toasting to millions of dollars in investments and dozens of potential new jobs coming to the area. Sometimes, so-called groundbreakings, happen long after the work has begun. That's the case at Traverse City Whiskey Company's new Leelanau County facility.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City Main Street announces 2023 events

BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Main Street has announced a series of scheduled events for 2023. All events will be held according to up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations at the time of the events. For more information about events happening in Boyne City, the Boyne City Main Street...
BOYNE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI
MLive

Lake Michigan shipwreck fragment emerges on Leelanau coast

LELAND, MI — Shifting sandbars along the Leelanau County coast have uncovered a piece of wreckage which a northern Michigan diver believes is the remains of a schooner that sank in the treacherous Manitou Passage 150 years ago. Chris Roxburgh, a Traverse City scuba diver, is convinced the wreckage...
LELAND, MI
WNEM

Historical perspective on this winter’s lack of snow

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -There is no secret that snowfall has been hard to come by during the winter season thus far. You know things are tough when Zehnder’s Snowfest cancels their world class carving competition!. While slow starts to winter season snowfall haven’t exactly been unheard of lately, usually...
SAGINAW, MI
UpNorthLive.com

New security measures implemented at Crawford County Building

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- New security measures have been implemented at the Crawford Couty Building. Now when people enter the building, they will need to walk through a metal detector and put their belongings though and x-ray machine. Prior story: Security increased at Crawford County building. Officials said that...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI
tricitytimes-online.com

Petoskey stone has a rival

IMLAY CITY — When you think of the Mitten State’s iconic rock given up by the rolling Great Lakes, it’s likely the petoskey stone comes to mind. As attractive as that fossil/rock is, the petoskey stone has a rival—and it’s a real gem. Chlorastrolite, commonly...
IMLAY CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
traverseticker.com

Le Macaron, Lululemon, Aiko Street Food Coming To Front Street

Numerous retail and restaurant changes are coming to the downtown Traverse City area, including Le Macaron French Pastries, Lululemon, and Aiko Street Food on Front Street. The Ticker has the latest on these and other business moves. Downtown TC Area. After opening their first Le Macaron French Pastries franchise in...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Inside The Kitchen at Roasted in Cadillac

“It’s almost a defining moment for the downtown that we finally have someplace like this,” said Eric Sodermon, a frequent customer at Roasted in Cadillac. He has stopped by pretty much every day since they opened in May. “Well, if you’re a connoisseur of avocado toast, it’s one...
CADILLAC, MI

