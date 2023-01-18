ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

By Beth Finello
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ZlSD_0kIkQ04i00

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall has ranged greatly across different areas of the state.

How to measure snow accurately and where to report it

What is considered a measurable snowfall?

According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more.

Snowfall totals for the last five years in January

Indianapolis : The average snowfall for the month of January in Indianapolis is 8.8″.

  • January 2022: 1.2″
  • January 2021: 7.9″
  • January 2020: 0.3″
  • January 2019: 11.7″
  • January 2018: 3.7″

In January 2019, almost 7″ of snow fell in one single day, January 12!

Evansville : The average snowfall for the month of January in Evansville is 3.4″.

  • January 2022: 2.5″
  • January 2021: 0.9″
  • January 2020: Trace
  • January 2019: 6.2″
  • January 2018: 7.1″

In January 2019, almost three inches of snowfall that month fell in one day, January 11! In January 2018, 4.3″ of snow fell on January 12 and 2.8″ fell on January 15.

Fort Wayne : The average snowfall for the month of January in Fort Wayne is 10.8″.

  • January 2022: 4.6″
  • January 2021: 10.4″
  • January 2020: 2.6″
  • January 2019: 14.3″
  • January 2018: 7.2″

On January 23, 2022, 2.7″ of snow fell on January 23, 2022–the majority of snowfall for that month. In January 2021, 6.6.” of snow that month fell in one day: January 31!

Climatologically speaking, January is the snowiest month of the year in all three locations. For any snow lovers out there, we still have some time to pick up snow before we hit February!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Snow heading to Indiana and turns colder

INDIANAPOLIS – Ready for the cold air and SNOW showers?! That’s ahead for Indiana. Friday at a glance Snow returns this weekend Snow showers are headed back to Indiana as temperatures remain cold all weekend, with moisture returning on Sunday. The better chance to see snow will be in the early morning hours of Sunday, […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana

This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Weekend Wintry Mix

A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area. This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
KENTUCKY STATE
103GBF

These are Apparently Indiana’s Worst Small Towns

A website recently analyzed all of the small towns in the state of Indiana to determine which are the worst, and the results might surprise you. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. Indiana is full of small towns. Most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. However, most would agree that not all small towns are great places. That being said, one publication just found the ten worst small towns in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

Indiana drought conditions improve over last week

INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of January, Indianapolis has picked up 2.96″ of precipitation, which is about an inch above where we should be so far. This count does include the snowfall Indy received. Currently, 34.67% of the […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
KISS 106

32-Year Indiana Fishing Record Broken Twice in Two Weeks

The Indiana burbot record held since 1990 was broken twice in a matter of two weeks. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Facebook Post:. Breaking a 32-year state record by 2.5 pounds, Valparaiso resident Scott Skafar caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Lake Michigan, Dec. 30. Skafar broke the record twice that day after catching a second burbot that broke the 1990 record by nearly 2 pounds.
INDIANA STATE
wboi.org

Happy national popcorn day; Indiana #1 producer of the crop

Today is national popcorn day, and for Hoosiers that should be cause for celebration. That’s because in 2021, Indiana took the top spot in the nation’s popcorn production. Traditionally, Nebraska is the top producing state followed closely by Indiana. In 2021, over 97,000 acres of popcorn stalks were...
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

During winter months, Indiana becomes the vacation destination of choice for many species of migratory birds

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — When it comes to certain species of geese, Indiana is a balmy winter destination as they escape the frigid temperatures of their breeding grounds. According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources State Ornithologist Allisyn Gillet, the birds tend to gather on both large bodies of water and in large farm […]
INDIANA STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Here’s How Much Indiana’s Bad Roads Cost You Per Year

Indiana has quite a few unmaintained roads all throughout the state, but do you have any idea how much these roads cost you per year to fix up?. Indiana is known as "The Crossroads of America," mainly because the city of Indianapolis is the hub for several major Interstate highways that crisscross the state, connecting Hoosiers to the rest of the United States. Recently, the state of Indiana was named one of the best states in the entire country to drive in. However, I think we all can agree that some of these roads that we use on a daily basis need a little bit of fixing. Whether it be due to way too many potholes, cracking roadways, or any other reason a road might be unmaintained, we understand that it costs money, quite a bit of it, to fix.
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

13K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy