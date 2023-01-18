Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
cw39.com
Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
2 adults found dead in SW Houston apartment complex after neighbor smelled foul odor, police said
According to HPD, A neighbor tipped police off after noticing a foul odor and mail piling up outside the unit's door.
fox26houston.com
Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston
HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
cw39.com
Man, woman shot in suspected drive-by shooting in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are hurt in what sounds like a drive-by shooting in north Houston. Houston police said someone opened fire from a red SUV around 8 p.m. Thursday night near the intersection of Cortlandt Street and East 34th street. A man and a woman were hit...
Man in black truck takes off from NE Houston homicide scene after deadly altercation, HPD says
Before Friday's shooting, ABC13 Neighborhood Safety Tracker counted just one homicide in the designated area where this killing happened within the last 12 months.
HPD: Man on bicycle zip ties N. Houston business owner, steals employees' Christmas bonuses
HOUSTON — Houston police need your help to find the guy they say went into a north Houston business last month, robbed the owner at gunpoint and made off with employees’ Christmas bonuses. It happened on December 16 at the business on Bostic, just east of Jensen. The...
HPD: Thief gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in front of SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a thief who got away with only a box of Pringles after robbing a man in front of a convenience store in southeast Houston. This happened on Christmas Eve on Cullen Boulevard near Reed Road, and it was all caught on camera.
Woman killed in apartment fire in northwest Houston, HFD says
A neighbor told us she was in shock because she and the victim were just talking hours before the fire. The victim's two dogs made it out safely.
fox26houston.com
Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized
HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
KHOU
VIDEO: Man gets away with box of Pringles after robbing man in Houston
This happened on Christmas Eve at a convenience store on Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston. Police are hoping someone can identify the thief.
Man gunned down in car on east side, 2 arrested, Houston police say
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested after a man was shot and killed in his car while driving through the east side early Friday, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 2 a.m. on Bell Street near Eastwood Street in the Greater Eastwood area. Houston police...
15-year-old shot outside club on FM 1960 in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The shooting comes less than a week after five people were shot outside the same club on FM 1960. Today, investigators said they're looking for multiple suspects.
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
cw39.com
Ukrainian man stabbed to death on Galveston beach
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who recently left Ukraine and who was fishing on a Galveston beach was stabbed to death Tuesday. A press release from Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said that 73 year old Albert Titov and his family “recently moved from Ukraine and Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.”
New video captures fireball after shooting victim crashed into train in SE Houston
Houston police were sent to multiple scenes as part of this shooting investigation on the city's southeast side. The victim is in the hospital and unable to speak, so it's been hard for detectives to get answers.
Remains found in woods near where police narrowed down search for missing woman
HOUSTON — A woman's body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Sunnyside, according to the Houston Police Department. Police said the discovery was made along Wilmington Street, near the intersection of Cullen Boulevard and Reed Road, in southeast Houston. The remains were found near where police narrowed...
power106.com
Houston Woman Shot In The Crossfire When Takeoff Was Killed Speaks Out For First Time
It’s only been a few months since the hip-hop community was devastated by the news of Takeoff’s untimely murder, and while many fans are finding solace in his musical legacy, as well as continuing to mourn this loss, life for another victim of that ill-fated night, Sydney Leday, is beginning to piece together her recovery.
HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County
SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
HPD: Woman dragged, robbed outside SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON — Police need help identifying two men who robbed a woman in the parking lot of a southeast Houston apartment complex. The incident happened on Nov. 9, 2022 at a complex on Broadway Street, which is just north of Hobby Airport. Police said the woman was leaving a...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
