Houston, TX

cw39.com

Teens arrested, charged in deadly Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Police arrested two teenagers who they said were responsible for killing a 23-year-old man early Friday morning. Jorge Vasquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the 179th State District Court. Vasquez is being tried as an adult. The other suspect, a 15-year-old male, was...
fox26houston.com

Teen dead after being shot, crashed his car into house in west Houston

HOUSTON - A teen is dead after running a car into a home in west Houston after apparently being shot. Harris County Sheriff's Office units arrived in the 15400 block of Lucky Star Drive near Addicks Clodine and Westpark on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. Initial reports say a teen believed to be 18-years-old had crashed a car into a house.
fox26houston.com

Illegal game room in northwest Houston shut down, $11,000 seized

HOUSTON - An illegal game room was shut down in northwest Houston officials say. On Thursday, investigators with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office executed a search warrant for an illegal game room in the 16700 block of Hollister Street. They had been receiving complaints of illegal gambling at the location.
cw39.com

Ukrainian man stabbed to death on Galveston beach

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man who recently left Ukraine and who was fishing on a Galveston beach was stabbed to death Tuesday. A press release from Sgt. Derek Gaspard of the Galveston Police Department said that 73 year old Albert Titov and his family “recently moved from Ukraine and Titov was fishing on the east end of the island when he was stabbed to death.”
KHOU

HCSO searching for missing woman with dementia in northwest Harris County

SPRING, Texas — Authorities are asking for your help finding a missing 88-year-old woman last seen in northwest Harris County on Thursday afternoon. According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Merilyn Jerome was last seen around 2 p.m. on Candlelon Drive, which is near Louetta Road and Candlecreek Drive. HCSO said she has dementia and other health issues which require medication.
