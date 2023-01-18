Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Arrested Female Bus Driver Who Repeatedly Stabbed Teen Girl for Being AsianWestland DailyBloomington, IN
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Up-and-coming restaurant chain opening new location in IndianaKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
wbiw.com
Obituary: Darrel W. Geitz
Darrel W. Geitz, 92, of Seymour, Indiana passed away on January 19, 2023, at Seymour Place, his assisted living home for the past four years. Darrel, often called Pastor by his congregation members, was born to Phillip and Mary Geitz on October 31, 1930, on a farm in Latimer, Iowa. Darrel graduated from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, and was ordained as Missionary at Large in Latimer, Iowa in 1956. Churches he has served are Grace, Emmaus, and Cheshire Lutheran churches in Connecticut; Our Savior and Messiah churches in Evansville, Indiana, and Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour, Indiana; Divine Savior in Shepherdsville, Kentucky and finally as Chaplain at The Lutheran Community Home, Seymour.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jack Hamilton Armstrong
Jack Hamilton Armstrong, of Springville, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the age of 91. Jack was born on April 14, 1931, to Verna (Gray) and Albert Armstrong of Springville. He graduated from Oolitic High School in 1949, and studied agricultural economics at Purdue University, earning bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees and serving as a valued member of the Purdue faculty. He was also proud of his military service in the Army. Jack married Alice Mae Bennett of Oolitic in 1953. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in June 2013.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Raymond Johnson
Raymond Johnson, 82, of Bedford, passed away on January 19, 2023, at the IU Health Hospice House in Bloomington. Born on July 2, 1940, he was the son of George and Eliza (Noble) Johnson. He married Martha Brinegar on November 12, 1972, in Lawrence County and she preceded him in death on October 13, 2020. Raymond attended Tunnelton High School and worked for Carpenter Body Works, where he retired. He was also a farmer. Raymond was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Leesville.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon
Geneva “Becky” Dale Weldon, 90, of Bedford, IN, passed away on January 20, 2023, at her residence. Born on October 12, 1932, in Hattieville, AR, she was the daughter of Walter and Emma (Holyfield) Baughman. She married Max Weldon in 1952 in Russellville, AR, and he preceded her in death.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Judy Kay Todd
Judy Kay Todd, 59, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Born April 1, 1963, in Des Plaines, Illinois, she was the daughter of George Elmer and Nora Elizabeth (Tincher) Wright. Judy was a 1981 graduate of Mitchell High School. She worked as a cook at...
wbiw.com
Sellersburg ISP Post Detective Makowsky honored for 35 years of service
SELLERSBURG – Recently, Superintendent Doug Carter Honored Master Trooper Detective David Makowsky for 35 years of service to the Indiana State Police and the citizens of Indiana. Detective Makowsky is a 1978 graduate of Silver Creek High School in Sellersburg, Indiana. In 1982 he graduated from Indiana University with...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Souder
Michael Souder, 57, of Indianapolis, passed away on January 14, 2023, at 11:35 a.m. at his residence. He was born in Bedford on July 5, 1965, to Gayles D. Souder and Linda Clarine (Brown) Souder. Michael was a graduate of Mitchell High School Class of 1983, he was a meat cutter at Kroger’s Grocery Stores in Indianapolis for over 30 years, and he loved Harley Davidson motorcycles.
wbiw.com
Register now for the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick
BEDFORD – Join the Bedford Chamber of Commerce at the 24th Buy Indiana Expo in French Lick, hosted this year by the Linton-Stockton Chamber on Apr 11, 2023. Sponsored by NSWC Crane, the Buy Indiana Expo aims to align Hoosier companies with unique opportunities to expand their business through contracts with government centers.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Cathy Ann Jones
Cathy Ann Jones, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her residence. Born December 30, 1954, in Orleans, she was the daughter of Carl Frederick “Fred” and Sylvia Faye (Bell) Watterson. Cathy married Roger Dean Jones on May 13, 1998, and he survives. Cathy worked...
wbiw.com
Times-Mail printing facility in Bedford to cease operations in April
BEDFORD – According to a report from the Times-Mail, the Gannett-owned printing and packaging facility in Bedford which publishes the historic Lawrence County newspaper will cease all operations in April. All publications currently printed at the Bedford facility, including the Henderson Gleaner, Martinsville Reporter-Times, Evansville Courier & Press, Mooresville...
wbiw.com
Martin County Seniors can apply for scholarships
MARTIN CO. – Graduating seniors from Loogootee or Shoals has an opportunity for scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Martin County Alliance and Martin County Chamber of Commerce. One senior from each school will be awarded a $1,000 scholarship from these two organizations and will be presented with the scholarship...
wbiw.com
Police Log: January 20, 2023
1:33 a.m. Found property was reported at 24th and U streets. 2:10 a.m. Medical emergency at Stonebridge Health Campus. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 2:52 a.m. An information report was taken in the 2000 block of 24th Street. 7:09 a.m. School patrols at Lincoln Elementary. 8:47 a.m. A medical emergency...
wbiw.com
New 501c3 to benefit arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Deputy Mayor Mary Catherine Carmichael as they discuss a new 501c3 nonprofit to benefit the arts, technology/jobs, and housing in Bloomington. Currently, the City of Bloomington oversees a significant number of major projects that involve city ownership of land and structures that...
korncountry.com
Brown County-produced documentary will air nationally
NASHVILLE, Ind. – The Addicts Wake, an Indiana-produced documentary film, has been accepted for broadcast on public television stations nationwide beginning in August 2023. The three-year deal will make the film available for broadcast on any of the 341 public television member stations across the country. The film, which...
wbiw.com
Bedford man files civil law suit against Bedford Police, the Mayor, and the City of Bedford
BEDFORD – A Bedford man filed a civil lawsuit against several Bedford Police officers and the City of Bedford after an incident on January 8, 2021. The lawsuit was filed in Lawrence County Circuit Court on January 6, 2023. The seventeen-page lawsuit was filed by Bloomington law firm Mallor...
bcdemocrat.com
LOOKING BACK: Dine recounts Brown County ‘gold rush’ in part 1 of his story
The Walter Dine story was written by Dick Reed and first appeared in the Dec. 1, 1976 issue of the Brown County Democrat. Walter Dine, at 63, is a retired farmer, carpenter, timberman, shopkeeper, and family historian (although he never married) who was at the center of Brown County’s so-called “gold rush” activity during the early 1930s.
wbiw.com
Bedford Public Library has a host of February events
BEDFORD – The Bedford Public Library has a calendar of events for the public to attend during the month of February. Every Monday, you can spend 20 minutes in a guided exercise to renew, recharge, and rejuvenate. The event begins at 10 a.m. at the library, located at 1323 K Street.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday
BEDFORD – The Lawrence County Council will meet on Tuesday, January 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Appointments Salary Committee – Jessica Allen, Paula Edwards, Sheriff Day,. Jessica Staggs. Jessica Allen – Hire Request. Paula Edwards – Budget & Pay for Contract Nurses.
wbiw.com
Bloomington Common Council releases statement in response to racially motivated attack
BLOOMINGTON – Below is a statement from the Bloomington Common Council condemning the racially-motivated attack against an Asian-American member of the Bloomington community on January 11, 2023. An Indiana University student was stabbed in the head while riding a bus in Bloomington in an unprovoked attack that officials described...
wbiw.com
Bull Dogs overpower Stars
COLUMBUS – Columbus North celebrated Senior Night with a dominating 71-6 victory over Bedford North Lawrence during high school wrestling action on Thursday night. BNL’s only win was a forfeit to Jayden Johnson at 120 pounds. North recorded eight pins in the match: Nolan Riley (106), Liam Curfman...
Comments / 0