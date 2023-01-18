ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walterborolive.com

H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire

Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
HOLLY HILL, SC
Kristen Walters

Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina

A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
CHARLESTON, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Patti O’Furniture hosts drag Entertainer of the Year pageant Sunday

Eight drag queens compete for the title of drag Entertainer of the Year (EOY) Sunday during the Palmetto Regional pageant at Queen Street Playhouse. The winner will go on to compete in the national competition. The competing queens will take to the stage in four categories: creative presentation, creative evening...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stolen kitten returned to Dorchester Paws

UPDATE: Dorchester Paws said the stolen kitten has been returned. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is pleading for the safe return of a Siamese kitten they said was recently stolen from the shelter. Leaders there said the kitten, named Walker, was reserved and waiting to be taken to live with his sister […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Topgolf Charleston officially open!

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy