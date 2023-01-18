Read full article on original website
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023Kennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
WMBF
‘She’s a great little girl and ready for lots of love’: All4Paws trains deaf dog to prepare for adoption
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Callie looks like any other dog, she’s playful, curious and excited to meet people and other dogs. But, what you can’t see is Callie is deaf. Volunteers at All4Paws, an animal rescue center in Pawleys Island, use a variety of hand cues and treats to communicate with her.
AOL Corp
A unique getaway: Kayaking the Lowcountry wilderness of Wambaw Creek offers solitude
The quiet black water slips beneath your kayak. Sunlight plays on the surface of the water, filtered through the leaves of tupelo and tall bald cypress trees — some hundreds of years old. The only sounds you hear are the gurgle of the water around your paddle, and the...
live5news.com
Charleston Restaurant Week brings businesses more customers during ‘slow season’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston Restaurant Week comes to a close Sunday, participating businesses say the week brought in new faces and familiar ones to try special menus. After starting on Jan. 12, over 60 restaurants from Johns Island, all the way to Nexton, participate in the week to...
walterborolive.com
H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire
Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in South Carolina
A famous restaurant chain recently opened another new location in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual restaurant chain McDonald's will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest South Carolina restaurant location in Summerville, according to local reports. However, the location is currently open to customers.
Leading store chain opening new location in South Carolina
A leading retail store chain recently announced that they would be opening another new store location in South Carolina next month. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 17, 2023, REI will be opening its newest South Carolina store location in Mount Pleasant, according to the company's website.
Missing dog reunited with North Charleston family after more than three years
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston family’s dog, Roc, went missing from their home in 2019. Now, nearly three and half years later, the family has been reunited with their beloved pet. According to Berkeley Animal Center, Roc was found as a stray in St. Stephens by a Berkeley County Animal Control Officer. “Because […]
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
Charleston City Paper
Patti O’Furniture hosts drag Entertainer of the Year pageant Sunday
Eight drag queens compete for the title of drag Entertainer of the Year (EOY) Sunday during the Palmetto Regional pageant at Queen Street Playhouse. The winner will go on to compete in the national competition. The competing queens will take to the stage in four categories: creative presentation, creative evening...
abcnews4.com
Authentic Italian all-day café-style restaurant opening in downtown Charleston in February
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new Italian restaurant is coming to downtown Charleston. Sorelle is opening its doors to the Holy City on Wednesday, Feb. 15. Located at 88 Broad St., Sorelle features a mercato, central bar, wine room, pizza counter and grand dining room. Charleston-based Beemok Hospitality Collection...
abcnews4.com
Park West Track renovations extended due to people jumping fence
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department reminds the public the Park West Track is closed for renovations. The upgrade will take longer and cost more to fix damage from people jumping the fence to use the track. Mt. Pleasant Recreation Department says to please respect...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
Cities with the fastest growing home prices surrounding Charleston, South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Charleston-North Charleston, SC metro using data from Zillow.
Stolen kitten returned to Dorchester Paws
UPDATE: Dorchester Paws said the stolen kitten has been returned. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is pleading for the safe return of a Siamese kitten they said was recently stolen from the shelter. Leaders there said the kitten, named Walker, was reserved and waiting to be taken to live with his sister […]
CPD: 23 cars damaged in break-in spree at Daniel Island apartment complex
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway on Daniel Island after Charleston Police said dozens of cars were hit in a break-in spree. According to police, 23 vehicles were either damaged or broken into early Tuesday morning at the Wharf 7 apartment complex. Officers said two guns were stolen during the incident. Hannah […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
Topgolf Charleston officially open!
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular golf entertainment leader opened its North Charleston venue Friday, January 20. Topgolf is opened its 87th location in North Charleston, just outside Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location near the Charleston Area Convention Center has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive games for […]
