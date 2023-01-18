Read full article on original website
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space
At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
Monroe Local News
The City of Loganville is hiring
The City of Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville on Jan. 20, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Full time Water Distribution...
GEMA conducts safety audits at 6 schools throughout Hall County district
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Six Hall County Schools had unannounced safety audits conducted on Thursday. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency visited West Hall High, Chestatee Academy, Lanier Elementary, White Sulphur Elementary, East Hall Middle, and North Hall High for the audits. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
Local developer creates Atlanta's first Black-owned mirco home community
ATLANTA — A local developer created a community of micro homes from just an idea on paper. The community got its start as a plan to make the dream of homeownership affordable at a time when housing costs continue to rise. "This community is built to last the test...
We Enjoyed a Classic Italian Meal and Experience at Provino's in Kennesaw
If you believe cliches about Italian restaurants, the best ones will be small and dark, with seating away from the windows and quiet booths lining the walls. Plus the classic Italian dishes piled high with pasta and protein will be served from a family-operated kitchen.
Mableton residents turn out in droves to support de-annexing from new city
Resident-turned-activist Christie Lynn had high hopes of mobilizing community support for de-annexing portions of Mablet...
Monroe Local News
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
Eater
Two Midtown Restaurants Close to Make Way for a Brand New Neighborhood Spot
After closing his restaurants 10th and Piedmont and G’s Midtown in early January to make “improvements” to the kitchens and dining rooms, owner Gilbert Yeremian is set to replace both in the coming weeks with a new restaurant serving Mexican fare. Located at the corner of 10th...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire
A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
accesswdun.com
Robert “Gibbs” Bagley
Robert “Gibbs” Bagley, age 74 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. L Bagley, Jr and Pearl Gibbs Bagley. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Dottie Roberts Bagley of Sugar Hill; sons, Robert Allen Bagley (Shelly) of Jefferson, GA and Rodney Whidby (Pamela) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Ross, Ryan, and AnnaKate Bagley, and Jessi Whidby Gant; great grandchildren, Greyson Gant and Kollyns Gant; sister, Elaine Williams (Curtis) of Panama City Beach, FL; nephew, Shane Williams of Panama City Beach, FL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Freeman of North Carolina. Mr. Bagley was born on February 2, 1943 and was a veteran of the U S Army. He graduated in 1961 from Norcross High School and retired from General Motors Parts in Doraville, GA. No formal service is planned, and he will be interred at GA National Cemetery.
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
accesswdun.com
McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville
McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
Five reasons to love Joyland
Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Georgia gets chance to say goodbye to Devin Willock with private service
ATHENS - Devin Willock left an impression on the University of Georgia....
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
addictedtovacation.com
6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)
There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
