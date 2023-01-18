ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

wuga.org

ACC Commissioners consider turning old mall into 79-acre live/work space

At Tuesday’s meeting, Athens-Clarke County Commissioners reviewed plans to tear down part of Georgia Square Mall for the building of a 78.4-acre housing and commercial development. The plan proposes building around 200 townhomes and 1,000 multi-family units, for a total of 1,200 new residences near Atlanta Highway. Developers say...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

The City of Loganville is hiring

The City of Loganville has open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Loganville on Jan. 20, 2023. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Full time Water Distribution...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Seniors may qualify for tax breaks

Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

No injuries reported in White Co. barn fire

A quick response time from White County and Cleveland firefighters prevented a Saturday afternoon barn fire from spreading to nearby buildings. The fire was first reported around 12 p.m., and saw both White County Fire Service and Cleveland Fire dispatched to the scene near Hwy. 115 East. "Fire personnel’s swift...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Robert “Gibbs” Bagley

Robert “Gibbs” Bagley, age 74 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. L Bagley, Jr and Pearl Gibbs Bagley. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Dottie Roberts Bagley of Sugar Hill; sons, Robert Allen Bagley (Shelly) of Jefferson, GA and Rodney Whidby (Pamela) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Ross, Ryan, and AnnaKate Bagley, and Jessi Whidby Gant; great grandchildren, Greyson Gant and Kollyns Gant; sister, Elaine Williams (Curtis) of Panama City Beach, FL; nephew, Shane Williams of Panama City Beach, FL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Freeman of North Carolina. Mr. Bagley was born on February 2, 1943 and was a veteran of the U S Army. He graduated in 1961 from Norcross High School and retired from General Motors Parts in Doraville, GA. No formal service is planned, and he will be interred at GA National Cemetery.
SUGAR HILL, GA
accesswdun.com

McAlister's Deli to open in Gainesville

McAlister's Deli®, a leading fast casual chain, will open its doors in Gainesville, GA at 1979 Jesse Jewell Pkwy Suite #106 Gainesville, GA 30501 at 10:30 a.m. on January 23, 2023. And to celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving the first 100 guests in line Free Tea for a Year! This entitles the winners to one free tea per week for 52 consecutive weeks. Known for its genuine hospitality, McAlister’s Deli is home to handcrafted sandwiches, always-fresh salads, giant stuffed spuds and McAlister’s Deli Famous Sweet Tea™.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Taki Japanese fails with 58; Fuego Mundo earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Ashford Dunwoody Road in DeKalb County, the health inspector uncovered serious violations at a popular Asian restaurant. Taki Japanese Steakhouse in Dunwoody failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance in the ice machine. Plus, several containers of sauces were stored on the floor and chopped steak, cabbage mix, and cream cheese were at unsafe temperatures.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Five reasons to love Joyland

Joyland is a historic South Atlanta neighborhood not far from Atlanta Technical College and an unpaved section of the BeltLine’s Southside Trail. It was named after a short-lived amusement park that opened here in 1921 to serve Black residents, who were excluded from nearby whites-only Lakewood Fairgrounds—site of today’s film studios and Lakewood Amphitheatre. The post Five reasons to love Joyland appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
addictedtovacation.com

6 Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Atlanta (Short Drives Only!)

There are dozens of great places and locations that you can visit in and around Georgia. In this article, we’ve identified the top day trips from Atlanta. There are hundreds of places to visit and things to do in Georgia’s capital Atlanta, whether you are a local or a visitor. However, you may sometimes want to get out of the city to see what the areas around Atlanta have to offer.
ATLANTA, GA

