Robert “Gibbs” Bagley, age 74 of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, R. L Bagley, Jr and Pearl Gibbs Bagley. Mr. Bagley is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Dottie Roberts Bagley of Sugar Hill; sons, Robert Allen Bagley (Shelly) of Jefferson, GA and Rodney Whidby (Pamela) of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Ross, Ryan, and AnnaKate Bagley, and Jessi Whidby Gant; great grandchildren, Greyson Gant and Kollyns Gant; sister, Elaine Williams (Curtis) of Panama City Beach, FL; nephew, Shane Williams of Panama City Beach, FL; and sister-in-law, Kathy Freeman of North Carolina. Mr. Bagley was born on February 2, 1943 and was a veteran of the U S Army. He graduated in 1961 from Norcross High School and retired from General Motors Parts in Doraville, GA. No formal service is planned, and he will be interred at GA National Cemetery.

SUGAR HILL, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO