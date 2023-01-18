ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman has died and two other people were injured after a sign falls on an occupied car at a restaurant in Elizabethtown on Thursday afternoon. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesman Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman who was transported to University of Louisville hospital in critical condition later died at the hospital.

