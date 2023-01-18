How to watch the Bills-Bengals playoff game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Here is how you can watch, listen, and stream the game.

Television

The Bills-Bengals game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, and nationally on CBS. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at noon.

CBS’ top broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call the game. It’s the same broadcast crew as last week.

Streaming

The game can be streamed through CBS’s Paramount+ service. It is also through fuboTV .

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Those with Sirius XM can listen on channel 81 or 226.

Pregame coverage

News 4 has all-day coverage ahead of the game. Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 11:30 a.m. on News 4 and runs until 2 p.m., when CBS pregame coverage leads into kickoff.

Bills-Bengals tickets

The cheapest ticket on Tickermaster is over $230 , as of Tuesday.

Latest Bills news

Betting line

As of Tuesday, the Bills were favored by 4.5 to 5 points at sportsbooks available in New York. The Bills have been favored to win every game this season.

Important dates

• AFC Championship : The winner of this game moves on to the AFC Championship. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. If the matchup it Bills vs. Chiefs, it will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.