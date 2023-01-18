ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How to watch the Bills-Bengals playoff game

By Nick Veronica
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yIFj_0kIkKH4M00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Highmark Stadium. Here is how you can watch, listen, and stream the game.

Television

The Bills-Bengals game will be aired locally on WIVB, the official broadcast station of the Buffalo Bills, and nationally on CBS. Our coverage begins with Buffalo Kickoff Live at noon.

CBS’ top broadcast team of Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson will call the game. It’s the same broadcast crew as last week.

Streaming

The game can be streamed through CBS’s Paramount+ service. It is also through fuboTV .

Damar Hamlin mural unveiled in Larkin Square

Radio

The game will be carried on WGR 550. Those with Sirius XM can listen on channel 81 or 226.

Pregame coverage

News 4 has all-day coverage ahead of the game. Buffalo Kickoff Live starts at 11:30 a.m. on News 4 and runs until 2 p.m., when CBS pregame coverage leads into kickoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGDEU_0kIkKH4M00

Bills-Bengals tickets

The cheapest ticket on Tickermaster is over $230 , as of Tuesday.

Latest Bills news

    Betting line

    As of Tuesday, the Bills were favored by 4.5 to 5 points at sportsbooks available in New York. The Bills have been favored to win every game this season.

    Important dates

    • AFC Championship : The winner of this game moves on to the AFC Championship. The game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. If the matchup it Bills vs. Chiefs, it will be played at a neutral site in Atlanta.

    Ticket information for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship released Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

    Comments / 0

     

    FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

    More
    Related
    WETM 18 News

    Elmira native has world’s largest Buffalo Bills collection

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In 1965, a legendary Buffalo Bills collection began. That year, when he was just eight years old, Elmira native Greg Tranter went to his first Buffalo Bills game. He saved the game program, the ticket stub. And, the rest was and is history. Tranter, who now lives in Massachusetts, is recognized […]
    ELMIRA, NY
    wearebuffalo.net

    Buffalo Woman Ruins Football Game After Dumping Beer On Kid

    Over the last week or so, we have realized that football is bigger than the sport itself. And while it seems like faith in humanity has been restored as we #PrayForHamlin, there are still some people who refuse to let positive vibes be their guide. One mother was extremely disappointed...
    BUFFALO, NY
    NJ.com

    Yankees star pitcher kicked out of public park

    Nestor Cortes is doing his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees left-hander couldn’t get any respect during a recent trip to a public park. Take a look at what he posted on Twitter Wednesday night:. Probably shouldn’t be making...
    NEW YORK CITY, NY
    OnlyHomers

    Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

    The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
    WETM 18 News

    Elmira Police launch death investigation on W. Third Street

    ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was killed in the City on Friday, the department confirmed. Following a large police presence around 11:15 a.m. in the 600 block of West Third Street in the City of Elmira on January 20, 2023, the Elmira Police […]
    ELMIRA, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Lowman woman indicted for filing false property records

    CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) — A Lowman woman has been indicted on multiple charges by the Chemung County Grand Jury for an attempted land theft incident in June of 2022. According to the indictment, Lawanda K. Brown was indicted on seven different counts for crimes committed on June 17, 2022. She was indicted on the following […]
    LOWMAN, NY
    WETM 18 News

    Pa. State Police confirm man reported missing has died

    FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (WETM) – Police have confirmed that a Tioga County man reported missing earlier this month has died. Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield confirmed with 18 News that 26-year-old Roger Hurd has died. He was reported missing earlier this month, last seen in the morning on January 2. According to his obituary, […]
    TIOGA COUNTY, PA
    Larry Brown Sports

    Saquon Barkley answers whether he wants to keep playing for Giants

    Saquon Barkley entered the 2022 NFL season looking to prove his doubters wrong. He was successful in doing so, and now there are questions about his future. Barkley rushed 9 times for 61 yards and caught 2 passes for 21 yards in his New York Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles Saturday night in... The post Saquon Barkley answers whether he wants to keep playing for Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
    NEW JERSEY STATE
    WETM 18 News

    Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Bath

    JAN. 19 UPDATE: Bath Police released more information on the fatal motorcycle crash on SR 54 in the Village on January 18. According to police, officers responded to a man pinned under the vehicle that was also involved in the crash around 2:20 p.m. on Geneva St. near Shannon St. Police said the man, 59-year-old […]
    BATH, NY
    WETM 18 News

    WETM 18 News

    18K+
    Followers
    12K+
    Post
    3M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

     https://www.mytwintiers.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy