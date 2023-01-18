WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.

