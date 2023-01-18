Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Looking to Heal ‘Sacred Wounds’ at 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys face a familiar foe in the San Francisco 49ers. … Not only in a historical sense but in recent memory as well. Kyle Shanahan's team ended the Cowboys' season last year at AT&T Stadium. That pain and hurt will be used as motivation on Sunday night...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Seahawks’ Abram Not Fined for Deebo Samuel Incident
View the original article to see embedded media. The NFL reportedly made a decision this weekend regarding on potential discipline for Seahawks safety Jonathan Abram for a tackle on 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel during San Francisco’s 41–23 wild-card win last Sunday. The incident occurred after Abram appeared to...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Tri-City Herald
Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes Speak on QB’s Ankle Injury After Win
The Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, much like the team's Divisional Round win over the Cleveland Browns just two years ago, saw Patrick Mahomes leave due to an injury and get replaced by Chad Henne. This time around, Mahomes was able to return to action and lead the team to a win.
Beyond the Byline: Toma back on the job at Super Bowl LVII
WILKES-BARRE — As he has been for the last 57 years, Edwardsville native George “The Sod God” Toma will be heading the grounds crew at the Super Bowl. Toma will turn 94 on Feb. 2, and although he said he has slowed down a little, this Nitty Gritty Dirt Man will be at Super Bowl LXII on Feb. 12, and the field will look spectacular.
Tri-City Herald
Tony Dungy Issues Apology Over Liter Box Tweet
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tony Dungy has fallen under controversy after an anti-LGBTQ+ tweet. Dungy, in response to a tweet of a Minnesota bill that would require menstrual products to be placed in boys bathrooms at schools, tweeted his thoughts on the matter. "That’s nothing,” the coach...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Buccaneers’ Players Suspect Tom Brady Has Made Decision in Tampa Bay
Even prior to the Buccaneers' season coming to an abrupt end in the first round of the NFL playoffs, speculation was already swirling regarding Tom Brady's intentions following the 2022 season. Now a free agent, there are three specific paths Brady could take, each of which has been predicted, discussed,...
Yardbarker
LeBron James calls out Jalen Hurts 'haters' on social media
In Saturday night's divisional-round matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, quarterback Jalen Hurts led an offensive explosion in a 38-7 blowout win. Hurts' performance caught the eye of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who took a second to address the quarterback's haters on social media. James'...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots’ Defensive Leader Recruiting Aaron Donald? ‘Just Saying!’
"Superteams" are often a luxury afforded to the hardwood of the NBA, with New England used to the idea thanks to the Boston Celtics' union of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce in 2008. New England Patriots star Matthew Judon appears to be trying to bring the concept to the gridiron.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Tri-City Herald
Panthers Schedule Interviews with Ken Dorsey + Mike Kafka
Carolina has five interviews in the books but this weekend will be packed full of them, starting with Sean Payton on Friday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers will interview Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey for the head coaching job on Saturday. On Sunday, they will do the same with New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Announces 2023 International Games; Falcons Heading Overseas?
The NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots will each play international games during the 2023 regular season. The Bills and the Titans will each play a game at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jaguars will also being playing in...
Tri-City Herald
Rangers Move in ESPN Power Rankings
So how much of a boost did the Texas Rangers get in ESPN’s most recent power rankings after its free-agency spending spree?. Well, it was worth four spots. ESPN moved the Rangers up from No. 21 to No. 17 in its latest offseason power rankings. The Houston Astros —...
Tri-City Herald
Bills Thursday Injury Report vs. Bengals; Jordan Poyer OUT, Dane Jackson Back?
QB Josh Allen (elbow) - FULL. Jackson had been listed as day-to-day by coach Sean McDermott after suffering the knee injury in the AFC Wild Card win over the Miami Dolphins, but he appears to be on track to play against Cincinnati on Sunday. Poyer was limited in Wednesday's walk-through,...
Tri-City Herald
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview
It is hard to believe, but the Charlotte Hornets played the Atlanta Hawks in last year's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament - it was Charlotte's second consecutive year in the postseason. Just over halfway through this season, Charlotte has a 12-34 record - the third-worst in the NBA. Thanks to injuries...
Tri-City Herald
Do the Colts Know Their Next Head Coach?
The Indianapolis Colts are on the head coach search, and they are not joking around. General manager Chris Ballard has been leading the search with a headstrong attitude, compiling a massive list of candidates, totaling 14. This is the largest net ever cast by the Colts for a new leader, and there are many questions as to why.
