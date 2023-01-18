Read full article on original website
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wisconsin history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the storm of the century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
nbc15.com
DNR offering Free Fishing Weekend statewide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is offering Free Fishing Weekend Jan. 21-22. “Free fishing day started in the mid-80s and we decided it needed to be more than just a day. So, in the mid-90s we made it a whole weekend. It’s always now the first weekend in June and we thought well let’s give people an opportunity to experience winter fishing too. And so, in 2012, we added the winter free fishing weekend,” Theresa Stabo, Angler Outreach Specialist with the DNR, said.
10 Charming Wisconsin Small Towns You Will Fall in Love With
When you're itching to get away from the traffic, the crowds, and the hectic big city, it's nice to know you're only a short drive away from taking refuge in one of Wisconsin's delightful little communities. There are unlimited gems to discover when you explore the backroads less traveled on...
Sunday snow details, possible mid-week storm
After a cloudy and quiet Saturday, more snow is being forecast for much of Michigan’s Lower Peninsula on Sunday. The southeast corner of the state could see a couple inches fall. Most of the rest of the Lower Peninsula could see anywhere from a dusting to an inch or so of accumulation, according to the National Weather Service.
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
MyStateline.com
Celebrate National Cheese Day with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin
Today is National Cheese Day and the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are celebrating big. Angie Edge from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin urges everyone to support Wisconsin cheese and shares some creative ways to enjoy cheese. Angie tells us about cheese and charcuterie cups which are a fun and easy way to enjoy Wisconsin cheese.
wpr.org
Scientists study crowdsourced trail camera photos of Wisconsin wildlife
Snapshot Wisconsin has collected more than 2 million images caught on motion-sensor trail cameras. Researchers have looked at many of the photos and found further evidence of animals changing their behavior due to the presence of humans and loss of habitat.
Amid objections, Wisconsin DNR readies plan for Rib Mountain State Park
Amid objections from some residents, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is considering its options on implementing a modified Master Plan for the Rib Mountain State Park that adds approximately 28 acres to a private lease for an expanded skiing operation. “Department staff are now updating the plan to include...
WJFW-TV
DNR warns about PFAS in fish from area lakes
WAUSAU - A new report shows freshwater fish contain elevated levels of PFAS, and now the DNR is warning about that problem in area lakes. The DNR and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced a fish consumption advisory for lake Wausau. The DNR recently did a study showing that PFAS were found in several fish species sampled from both Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage.
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
nbc15.com
DNR: Investigation into invasive crayfish distribution ends with convictions
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly 150 citations were issued at the conclusion of an investigation into wholesalers after Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials say invasive crayfish were illegally distributed. The DNR explained Friday that the multi-year investigation and prosecution was related to more than 960 invasive crayfish being distributed...
One of the Best Pools in Missouri is Hiding Behind this Home
There's a lot to love about this Missouri home. Inside it's immaculate and it's close to the Katy Trail which is one of the best bike trails in America. But, the big secret is what's hiding in the backyard - maybe one of the best pools in Missouri. This fancy...
This Wild Iowa Snowboarding Hill Has a 300 Foot Vertical Drop
When I think of great skiing and snowboarding areas, I don't think of the Midwest. Perhaps I should change my way of thinking as there is a hill in Iowa that has a 300 foot vertical drop. I have to confess that I had completely forgotten about Mt. Crescent near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sunsets; time shifts drastically later over next month
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsinites are rapidly gaining sunlight as we head into the end of January. Before you know it, sunsets will occur after 5 p.m. After Sunday, Jan. 29, sunsets will push past the 5 p.m. mark. By mid-March, we will be pushing past 7 p.m. If this mild January...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin scientist among growing movement to cultivate perennial grain, Kernza
Researchers and farmers have been putting their heads together, especially in the Midwest, to consider the benefits of growing perennial grains. Those are grains that grow back for more than one season. Proponents say the practice could pay off both for the farmer’s bottom line and the environment. WUWM...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Wisconsin
Based in the Midwest, Wisconsin experiences exceptionally harsh and unforgiving winters, often accompanied by unrelenting snow and rain. Unfortunately, Wisconsin winters are also unpredictable. It’s not uncommon for the weather to turn quickly from balmy to freezing overnight or for snow to fall halfway through spring. As the 7th...
livability.com
9 Cheese Experiences You Need to Have in Wisconsin
From cheese hats to "cheese orphans" to gourmet gas station cheddar, here's how to experience Wisconsin's epic cheese scene like a hungry local. People call Wisconsinites cheese-obsessed, but we don’t really think about it like that. For us, easy access to literally the best cheeses in the country — and the world — is a given and often something we take for granted. But once you’ve lived here and then go somewhere else, it’s like cheese detox. You miss it and realize how lucky you were to live in this dairy product wonderland. The siren song of squeaky cheese curds might even be the thing that draws you back home.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin man raises Texas Longhorns
It's time for Today's Talker, everyone has a hobby, but have you heard of this one? A Wisconsin man's unique hobby is raising a herd of Texas Longhorns.
