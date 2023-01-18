ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden County, MA

State Police to hold sobriety checkpoint in Hampden County

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
 3 days ago

(WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints somewhere in Hampden County on Saturday and Sunday.

The effort is to detect and remove drivers who may be operating motor vehicles under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. It is also an opportunity for law enforcement to educate the public on laws involving impaired driving.

Impaired driving program reveals rift among cannabis commissioners

The varied checkpoints will be operated during the overnight hours of Saturday, January 21 into Sunday, January 22. The MSP does not release the location of the checkpoint. The selection of vehicles will not be arbitrary, safety will be assured, and any inconveniences to motorists will be minimized with advance notice to reduce fear and anxiety.

WWLP

