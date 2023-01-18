Read full article on original website
Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow
In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
WCJB
Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a shy and quiet girl named Spice. The shy and quiet side of her will only last until you bring out the treats and start playing.
Action News Jax
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
ocala-news.com
Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre
The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
WCJB
Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
ocala-news.com
Darrell Collins
Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
Any Suggestions for Date Night Spots in Lake County, Florida?
I saw a post the other day from someone looking for places to take their date in Lake County, Florida. I know of a few good spots, but I'm curious to know if you can think of something that I'm not considering. Here are a few of my favorite choices:
villages-news.com
On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea
In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
WCJB
Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
ocala-news.com
Margaret E. McArdle
Ocala – Margaret (Peggy) E. McArdle, 87, of Ocala passed away on January 6, 2023 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in The Bronx, NY on December 9, 1935, daughter to the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney). She is survived by her brother Robert McArdle, sister-in-law...
ocala-news.com
GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February
An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
ocala-news.com
Janet Irene Whennen
Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
WCJB
53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
leesburg-news.com
Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg
A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
ocala-news.com
Marilyn Rose Smith
It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Rose Smith announce her passing on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. Marilyn spent her life devoted to her family, friends, and her community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 22, 1945 to Rose and Paul Valek. She met the love of her life, Joseph Smith on Christmas Night 1960. Marilyn and Joseph were married for 58 years and had 4 beautiful children. She attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea School and Bay Bridge High School, Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn and Joseph moved their family to Marietta, Georgia in 1975 and then moved to Citra, Florida in 2004.
villages-news.com
American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway
This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
