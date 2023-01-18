ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Ocala Gazette

Building on Ocala’s past for a better tomorrow

In Ocala’s historic district, you’ll find a majestic, 6,000-plus-square-foot home, originally built in 1908. Once dilapidated, the stately home has come to life again with the pitter-patter of little feet scuttling across a bamboo-finished hardwood floor. Echoes of laughter bounce off towering walls painted white, highlighted by tall...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Farm Share holds a food distribution in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a Farm Share food distribution in Gainesville on Friday. Farm Share is Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Spice, Gucci, and Alexis

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a shy and quiet girl named Spice. The shy and quiet side of her will only last until you bring out the treats and start playing.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre

The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gilchrist County left a Branford man dead

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A single vehicle crash in Gilchrest County left a 54-year-old man from Branford dead. The vehicle was leaving a private drive and headed north near Northwest 91st Street and Northeast 1st Avenue. It then traveled across the intersection and ran off the roadway. The vehicle traveled...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Darrell Collins

Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

On Top of The World resident weighs in on town square ID idea

In response to Dennis who stated that IDs should be mandatory to have access to the squares: You need to watch that slippery slope. How many people are from out of town and dine at the many restaurants on the square? Their money is OK to spend but then you shun them afterwards and tell them they are not welcome at the square? I could understand if your HOA fee paid for the square 100 percent. But it doesn’t. And with that same thought process should all activities in every city/town be limited to just residents? And then there’s the enormous number of the Villagers who come up to Ocala when Rocky and the Rollers perform. Should you also be banned from this square?
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Home sales in North-Central Florida continue to drop, while prices are up

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors released home sale reports for the month of December 2022. The reports show a situation that keeps on repeating itself. “Inventory has not gotten better, it’s just gotten worse,” shared Tate Mikell from Matchmaker Realty. “There have been fewer houses for sale, so there’s been fewer closings.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Margaret E. McArdle

Ocala – Margaret (Peggy) E. McArdle, 87, of Ocala passed away on January 6, 2023 after a brief illness. Margaret was born in The Bronx, NY on December 9, 1935, daughter to the late James F. McArdle and Mary (Gaffney). She is survived by her brother Robert McArdle, sister-in-law...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February

An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Janet Irene Whennen

Janet Irene Whennen of Ocala, Florida passed away on January 14, 2023, she was of the Christian faith and her favorite music artist was Josh Groban. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles K and Edith Stokes, husband Jack D Whennen, son James A Whennen Sr. and brothers Charles E Stokes and William R Stokes.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

53-year-old Ocala man arrested after threatening man with chainsaw

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies arrested 53-year-old Chuck Legette this Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery. Deputies say Legette threatened to hurt another man with a chainsaw before battering him. Deputies responded to a home on Southwest 16th Avenue, where they found...
OCALA, FL
leesburg-news.com

Stabbing victim airlifted after attack on Main Street in Leesburg

A suspect with a lengthy criminal history was arrested after stabbing a man on Main Street in Leesburg. Leesburg officers were dispatched at about 3 p.m. Thursday to the 1200 block of West Main Street when a 911 call was received regarding a stabbing at that location. Officers made contact with the victim who was suffering from a stab wound on the top left side of his rib cage according to the arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
LEESBURG, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marilyn Rose Smith

It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Rose Smith announce her passing on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. Marilyn spent her life devoted to her family, friends, and her community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 22, 1945 to Rose and Paul Valek. She met the love of her life, Joseph Smith on Christmas Night 1960. Marilyn and Joseph were married for 58 years and had 4 beautiful children. She attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea School and Bay Bridge High School, Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn and Joseph moved their family to Marietta, Georgia in 1975 and then moved to Citra, Florida in 2004.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

American Kestrel With Breakfast To Go At Hogeye Pathway

This American Kestrel snagged some breakfast to go at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

