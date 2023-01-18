Crypto lender Genesis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX contagions continue to spread through the crypto industry, with Genesis Capital filing for bankruptcy protection in New York, estimating liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion, and assets at the same level. The company plans a “dual track process,” which will pursue “sale, capital raise, and/or an equitization transaction” and enable the business “to emerge under new ownership.” Genesis’ derivatives, spot trading, broker-dealer and custody businesses are not included in the proceedings, according to the company. In an effort to maintain liquidity, Genesis parent company Digital Currency Group suspended dividend withdrawals.

9 HOURS AGO