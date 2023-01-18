Read full article on original website
Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night. Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Judge Frank Fuhr also sentenced Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time already served during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home
Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
