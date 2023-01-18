ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscatine, IA

KWQC

Police: Woman arrested after Rock Island shooting Friday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police arrested one woman in connection to a shooting Friday night. Chonita Powell, 34, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, police said. Powell is being held without bond at the Rock Island County Jail, pending a first court appearance, according to a press release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting

KWQC TV6 partnered with Davenport People Uniting Neighbors and Churches (P.U.N.C.H.) and Friends of Martin Luther King to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day at the station. Rock River ice near I-74 and South Shore Drive. Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST. The Rock...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Muscatine teen struck by vehicle during an altercation

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, a 17-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Muscatine. It is believed that the collision was part of a previous argument that was taking place at the time. A long road to recovery lies ahead for Brianna Cross. Muscatine police say she...
MUSCATINE, IA
Mike Berry

Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting

Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Kewanee police investigate shots fired Thursday

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are investigating after shots were fired in Kewanee Thursday morning. Kewanee police responded around 5:15 a.m. Thursday to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired, according to a media release. Police said there was no one...
KEWANEE, IL
KBUR

3 teens arrested in connection to Muscatine drive-by shooting

Muscatine, IA- The Muscatine Police Department has announced the arrests of three teens in connection with a drive-by shooting. According to a news release, at about 1:02 AM Wednesday, January 18th, Muscatine Police Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. No one...
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Rock Island police investigate 3 gunfire incidents

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police are investigating three separate gunfire incidents that occurred early Friday. The Rock Island Police Department responded first at 5:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of 14th Street, according to a media release. Officers found a home hit multiple times by shots. Then...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire

Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine police investigate drive-by shooting

Muscatine Police officers are working to solve a drive-by shooting overnight Tuesday. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at approximately 1:02 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to a report of gun shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no reported injuries but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a Wednesday release. The suspect vehicle was stopped as it was leaving the scene.
MUSCATINE, IA
KCRG.com

Muscatine Police arrest 1 adult, 2 children in drive-by shooting

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 1:02 am, Muscatine Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. Crews arrived to find no reported injuries, but a residence was struck multiple times by gunfire. Police stopped the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene.
MUSCATINE, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

Three arrested following drive-by shooting Tuesday; Investigation still on-going

Three individuals have been arrested following an investigation by the Muscatine Police Officers of a drive-by shooting in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Police Department responded at approximately 1:02 a.m. Tuesday, January 17 to a report of gunshots fired in the 1300 block of Oak Street. There were no injuries reported but a residence was struck multiple times by gun fire.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Moline woman sentenced in 2020 death of disabled son

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Moline woman was sentenced Friday to four years of probation in connection with the 2020 death of her 15-year-old son. Judge Frank Fuhr also sentenced Jennifer Renae Keim, 36, to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail with credit for time already served during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 killed in single-vehicle crash

Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
HILLSDALE, IL
KWQC

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale

HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported one person is dead Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Hillsdale. County officials say deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to a press release.
HILLSDALE, IL
Mike Berry

Police: Shots fired at South Grace Ave. home

Another incident involving shots fired into a Kewanee residence occurred early in the morning of Thursday, Jan. 19. In a news release, Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat said that at approximately 5:14 am, officers were dispatched to the area of Willow Street and South Grace Avenue for a report of shots being fired.
KEWANEE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had stolen wallet & credit cards, meth, police allege

A 58-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he was found with stolen credit cards and methamphetamine after he took a wallet from a victim’s car. Richard Feldhacker faces felony charges of possession of controlled substance – third or subsequent, and second-degree criminal mischief, along with...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit

A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL

