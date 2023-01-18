Read full article on original website
Injury Report: Steph Curry’s Injury Status vs. Nets
After being held out of the team's last matchup in Cleveland, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is expected to return to the lineup for the Warriors when they face the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday evening. Curry has not been restricted on every back-to-back set this season, but with the Warriors going into overtime against the Boston Celtics the day before facing Cleveland, the team opted to hold Curry out for the last half off the back-to-back.
Is Aaron Gordon’s All-Star Case a Slam Dunk?
When the Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Magic in March 2021, coach Michael Malone didn’t have a special role in mind for Gordon, the No. 4 pick from the ’14 draft. Gordon wasn’t asked to become the team’s second-leading scorer or told to focus on only his perimeter defense. Instead, the message was simple.
Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks Preview
It is hard to believe, but the Charlotte Hornets played the Atlanta Hawks in last year's Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament - it was Charlotte's second consecutive year in the postseason. Just over halfway through this season, Charlotte has a 12-34 record - the third-worst in the NBA. Thanks to injuries...
Okogie, Bridges lead short-handed Suns past Pacers 112-107
PHOENIX (AP) — Josh Okogie had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Mikal Bridges added 22 points and the short-handed Phoenix Suns won their second straight game, beating the Indiana Pacers 112-107 on Saturday night. Indiana had a chance to tie on its final possession, but Buddy Hield missed a rushed 3-pointer with two seconds left. […]
76ers vs. Kings: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Saturday night to conclude their West Coast road trip. For their final stop of the trip, the Sixers will take on the Sacramento Kings. Just one week ago, the Sixers were coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder. They bounced...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NEPA authors adapting Eastern Basketball League book for documentary
WILKES-BARRE — The authors of the book “Boxed Out of the NBA: Remembering the Eastern Professional Basketball League,” are w
Patriots’ Defensive Leader Recruiting Aaron Donald? ‘Just Saying!’
"Superteams" are often a luxury afforded to the hardwood of the NBA, with New England used to the idea thanks to the Boston Celtics' union of Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce in 2008. New England Patriots star Matthew Judon appears to be trying to bring the concept to the gridiron.
The success that is Maya Moore
I am a strong believer that intent means everything. I have lived long enough to learn that while we can impact a great many things, we can control precious few. In an ideal world, people would be judged for their intentions as opposed to the results. That’s the opposite in sports, however. Sports are results driven. Second place is called the first loser. Intent means next to nothing and final scores are recorded in history. ...
Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss
Did the New York Giants really belong in the playoffs? They had their critics. But the win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round seemed to at least dispel the notion that New York didn’t belong. Then came the second round and if those doubts were assuaged after the win against the Vikings, they Read more... The post Giants draw unfortunate comparison after Eagles loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
