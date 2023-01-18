Read full article on original website
Bustle
Bling Empire: New York’s Tina Leung Has A Superhero Alter-Ego
With Bling Empire: New York, the latest installment in Netflix’s Bling Empire franchise, get ready to meet a new slew of uber-wealthy Asians. The show stars Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum Dorothy Wang, as well as new faces in the reality show circuit. But one cast member may already look familiar to fashion savants: Tina Leung.
Bustle
Cat Burns Explores A Deeply Personal Struggle In “People Pleaser”
It’s set to be a busy year for London-born singer-songwriter Cat Burns. After her 2020 single “Go” with Sam Smith became TikTok famous last year, she rose to the second spot on the UK Singles Chart and has since gone on tour with Olly Alexander and Ed Sheeran. Burns will soon embark on her own series of live concerts, first touring the UK in April, then going around various European cities such as Berlin, Stockholm, Paris, and Vienna, before heading stateside to play New York, and supporting Ed Sheeran on his North American tour.
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Slid Into Ariana Grande’s DMs In The Most Iconic Way
We’re totally here for the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance. A comedy genius with a knack for playing hilarious characters that live rent free in your mind forevermore, the White Lotus actor deserves every last ounce of success that is coming her way right now. She has some of the best lines of dialogue in recent history. Case in point: “Please, these gays are trying to murder me!”
Bustle
Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Met Gala
After three years of reschedules (the 2020 gala was cancelled and 2021’s event was pushed to fall 2021, followed by a part two in May of 2022), the annual Met Gala will finally resume its regularly-scheduled programming and the fashion industry is rejoicing. For those not in the know,...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
epicstream.com
King Charles Shock: Royal Family Warned Against Peace Summit With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle; Compromising With Untrustworthy Sussexes Could Undermine The Monarchy, Expert Says
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made several attacks against the royal family, from their Netflix docuseries to his memoir Spare. A royal expert warned King Charles and the rest of the royals from compromising with the Sussexes. King Charles, Prince William Should Not Reconcile With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Bustle
Jennifer Coolidge Recites “Jenny From The Block” Beside J.Lo In Her First TikTok
The Jennifer Coolidge renaissance is in full force — and she’s teaming up with another famous Jennifer to continue the momentum. On Jan. 19, the Emmy winner made her TikTok debut with the assistance of Jennifer Lopez, her Shotgun Wedding co-star. In her first TikTok, J.Cool decided to recite J.Lo’s anthem “Jenny From the Block” as if it were a poem — which, honestly, it is.
‘M3GAN,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Get Clever Spoofs in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies
“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on recent TV and movie hits on Saturday, with cleverly-executed skits from “M3GAN,” “The White Lotus” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” livening up the selection of material. “M3GAN” star Allison Williams made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing a trailer for the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, celebrating the doll’s status as a gay icon on NBC’s Jan. 21 broadcast. The trailer — featuring both host Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman as the doll — declares the movie is a hit with audiences, including captivated one demographic most of all: gay men. “It’s like ‘Bros,’ but for gays,”...
Bustle
Ed Sheeran Honours “Brother” Jamal Edwards With A Moving Song
Almost a year after his passing, Ed Sheeran has paid tribute to music pioneer, Jamal Edwards, with a brand new song. The F64 track was released on SB. TV — a British online platform founded by Edwards on which Sheeran was featured in the early days of his career.
Bustle
Who Is Dorothy Wang Dating After The Bling Empire: New York?
When Dorothy Wang first arrives in the Big Apple for Bling Empire: New York City Season 1, things aren’t easy for her right off the bat. She has no doorman to carry her bags up the stairs, no idea how to flag a cab, no blinds, and most importantly for a socialite like herself, no good dating options in her cell phone yet.
Charlie Higson: ‘I hope to be so unwound I can just lie on the sofa’
The comedian and author on gorging on granola, long lie-ins, Zen housework and feeling totally relaxed
Bustle
Twitter Can’t Get Over Stormzy’s Surprise Cameo On Winter Love Island
The new contestants are settling into life in the Winter Love Island villa, with the most recent episode seeing the introduction of two more bombshells. As the fans got to know Zara Lackenby-Brown and David Salako, Ron’s head was immediately turned by Zara, which is bound to cause some drama in the near future — particularly since he was getting pretty close with Lana.
Bustle
J.Lo's Micro-French Manicure Has A Fun, Sparkly Twist
In celebration of her latest rom-com hitting theaters and home screens, Jennifer Lopez stepped onto the red carpet in a rhinestone-covered naked dress. The star was all wrapped in a neon-hued bow for the premier of Shotgun Wedding (which, ICYMI, *also* stars the internet’s bestie and comedic queen, Jennifer Coolidge).
Sundance: “Medical Incident” Causes Stir on Main Street During ‘Divinity’ World Premiere
There was plenty of buzz heading into Saturday night’s world premiere of Eddie Alcazar’s Divinity at Park City’s Egyptian Theatre, and by the time the screening ended, there were flashing red lights on the scene as well. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that a “medical incident” occurred during the official Sundance Film Festival screening, but despite earlier reports, it was not as serious as it initially seemed. “The individual was treated and cleared,” a rep for the film tells THR. “No one went into labor. And the film was not stopped.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked...
Bustle
Courteney Cox & Laura Dern Proved Their BFF Status With Matching Tattoos
In one of the cutest developments of 2023 thus far, actor pals Laura Dern and Courteney Cox have revealed that they now have matching tattoos to celebrate the tight-knit bond between their two families. The Friends actor and Big Little Lies icon have been mates for decades, and are so close that they’ve spent the last 16 Christmas Eves together with their respective children in tow.
Bustle
This First Look At The Gold Shows Jack Lowden In A Whole New Light
The iconic true story of the Brink’s-Mat robbery and the decades-long chain of events that followed is the subject of BBC One’s gripping new true crime drama, The Gold. Inspired by extensive research and interviews with those closest to the real-life events, the forthcoming new series is described as an “extraordinary and epic story” that takes viewers on a “journey into a 1980s world awash with cheap money and loosened morals.” Find everything there is to know about The Gold, below.
