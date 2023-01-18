ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
The subject of drug theft investigation, Hartford police chief steps down

HARTFORD, MI (WKZO AM/FM) -Hartford Police Chief Tressa Beltran has resigned from the department amid an Attorney General’s Office investigation into missing pills from the drug disposal box at the police station. She had been with Hartford police since 1989, became chief in 2016, and had been on leave...
HARTFORD, MI

