Effective: 2023-01-22 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Fayette and Southeast Nicholas Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.

4 HOURS AGO