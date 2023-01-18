Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeast Fayette, Southeast Nicholas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-22 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-22 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Southeast Fayette; Southeast Nicholas WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Southeast Fayette and Southeast Nicholas Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:31:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-20 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Greenbrier; Mercer; Monroe; Summers; Western Greenbrier WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest North Carolina, southwest, and southeast West Virginia, along and west of the Blue Ridge. * WHEN...Through 4 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Comments / 0