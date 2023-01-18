ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe man accused of shooting three-year-old victim; minor in critical condition

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 3 days ago
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at a residence on Dunlop Street. According to the 9-1-1 call, a three-year-old child was shot during the incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they remain in critical condition. An arrest warrant has been obtained for 21-year-old Ricky Rogers who is wanted for Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile and Illegal Use of a Weapon.

As always, we will keep you updated once we receive more information.

Monroe Native
3d ago

They need to start putting these criminal on the firing line so they can feel the same pain they put these innocent babies through!

