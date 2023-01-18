ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow totals this year compared to average years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another round of winter weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pigeon605.com

Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip

This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Egg prices affecting local restaurant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

