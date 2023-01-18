Read full article on original website
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls
Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
Sioux Falls Burger Battle: ‘Truffle Jam Burger’ from Crawford’s
January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there definitely is one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
KELOLAND TV
Snow totals this year compared to average years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the recent snow, Sioux Falls has already doubled all of last year’s snow. On average Sioux Falls can receive around 20 inches of snow through January 14th. At this time last year, Sioux Falls only saw around 13 and a half inches of snow. In fact, the snowstorm earlier this month surpassed last year’s total through this time. This snow season, Sioux Falls has already seen 40 inches of snow.
q957.com
Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled for combusting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Candles sold at Ross Stores are being recalled. The Taylor and Finch six-wick scented candles can combust while lit, causing the glass container to break. Ross received five reports of the issue so far. One of them resulting in a minor injury. The recall involves 5,800 red Spiced Apple & Rosewood and white Cedarwood & Cove scented candles. Anyone with the recalled candles can return them to Ross for a full refund.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
KELOLAND TV
Another round of winter weather
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The plains region will be hit by another major winter storm this week. However, this time, much of the storm will be moving into Nebraska and Iowa, but parts of southern KELOLAND still be impacted. Most of the snowfall accumulation in Sioux Falls will...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The fresh snow in southern KELOLAND is making roads slick this morning. Early morning roads are snow packed and difficult to travel south of Sioux Falls. Rural roads are drifting with 15-30 mph winds in southern KELOLAND. Slippery and wet roads are the main...
pigeon605.com
Family discovers S.D. hidden gems in cross-state road trip
This paid piece is sponsored by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. As travel experiences go, it doesn’t get more personal than this. Lisa Garriss and her family were the only ones inside St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Hoven. “It is beautiful,” said Garriss, a Washington High...
KELOLAND TV
Cellular issues in Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you tried calling the Sioux Falls School District Thursday or Friday and just got a long busy signal — there is a reason. Around the Sioux Falls area, people are experiencing issues with calls from cell phones not going through. Midco told...
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
dakotanewsnow.com
Storm causes snow alert and road hazards in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday and will continue until routes are clear. Vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. The Lincoln...
KELOLAND TV
Will recent snow improve drought conditions in SE South Dakota?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The southeastern part of South Dakota is once again bracing for a winter weather event that could bring anywhere between one and 10 inches of snow depending on where you live. Yankton County Emergency Manager Paul Scherschligt is hopeful that another round of double-digit...
KELOLAND TV
Egg prices affecting local restaurant
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – During your latest trip to the grocery store, you may have had a bit of sticker shock at the price of eggs. The increase is due to a few factors, including Avian Flu. Mitch and Lynda Adams stopped by the Original Pancake House for...
agupdate.com
Operating for over 100 years, sale barn changes hands, remains family-owned
On the day Ken Wintersteen bought Menno Livestock, he got a call. The voice on the other end of the line told him he wouldn’t make it a year before he’d be forced to close or sell. That was 27 years ago. Born and raised near Olivet, South...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire near Sioux Falls landfill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a hazy start to the day for first responders as they battled a fire near the Sioux Falls landfill. Our KELOLAND News Crew was able to capture this video of the scene. A sergeant with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says that...
