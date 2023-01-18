Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball Report: Bronny James includes Ohio State among 3 top schools, others possibleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Volleyball: No. 14 Buckeyes to face Maryville, Missouri S&T this weekendThe LanternMaryville, MO
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes beat Hawkeyes 93-77, snap 5-game skidThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rejoice! The Ohio State men finally win a basketball game, toppling Iowa 93-77
Heading into Saturday’s game against Iowa riding a five-game losing streak, things were going about as poorly as they could possibly be going for Chris Holtmann’s team. To make things worse, senior guard Sean McNeil (9.9 PPG entering today’s game), was pulled from the starting lineup due to a “dental emergency” — he had emergency dental work done this week and did not practice for the last two days.
Thoughts on three returning players for Ohio State football in 2023
The Buckeyes are rapidly preparing for the 2023 season. The Ohio State Spring Game date has been announced, and the coaching staff has been on the road, already visiting prospective 2024 recruits and beyond. It is against this backdrop that Ohio State can breathe a sigh of relief that some...
Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Iowa: Game preview and prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is, to put it lightly, struggling. It was just a couple weeks ago when Ohio State hosted top-ranked Purdue in what would have seemed an early look at the two top teams in the Big Ten. But now, Ohio State has lost five-straight games — starting with Purdue — by a total of 19 points. Oof.
Game Notes: No. 2 Ohio State women’s basketball soundly defeats Northwestern
The Ohio State women’s basketball team took home court again after 11 days away. Head coach Kevin McGuff’s Buckeyes got off to a hot start and never looked back, going start to finish in the lead for the second game in a row. In this edition of Game...
Buckeyes continue to dish out offers left and right on the recruiting trail
It was another busy day for Ohio State recruiting on Thursday. With the staff active on the road and throwing out more new offers, it’s clear this offseason so far is all about making progress in the 2024 class and beyond. Buckeyes offer 2025 Texas running back. Back on...
Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps
After Justin Fields departed for the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Ohio State entered the offseason with a quarterback battle between two players that had not thrown a pass in a college football game in C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller. Stroud of course won the race for the starting job, with Miller transferring to Florida, but the California kid struggled at the beginning of his first year at the helm of the offense.
Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend
On Saturday Ohio State will open up their new lacrosse stadium when the Buckeyes host Lafayette in a scrimmage. The new stadium will be located between the Covelli Center and the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Board of Trustees approved stadium construction in August 2021, with groundbreaking of the $24.9 million dollar facility coming in early November 2021.
Tale of the Tape: Ohio State has a real quarterback competition on its hands
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud officially declared for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier this week. The Buckeyes now have a quarterback competition on their hands to find the next signal caller in the line of succession. There are two likely candidates, the first of whom comes by way of the...
Buckeyes keep busy on the recruiting trail with latest group of offers
With the offseason allowing Ohio State’s coaching staff to really focus on recruiting efforts, Ryan Day and his crew have been taking every opportunity. On the road constantly, this group is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding elite talent. Both with the prep prospects in various...
Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational
Before the start of the 22/23 season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team featured a roster full of returning veterans, and a lot of questions. So it goes in college basketball, players from multiple positions either finished their NCAA eligibility or transferred to other programs. That left a void to fill, and sophomore Taylor Thierry has filled it and then some.
No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern
Ohio State women’s basketball returned home Thursday for a stretch of three home games in their next four contests. It began with the second meeting of the season with the Northwestern Wildcats. In the first game, the Buckeyes started somewhat slow but pulled away for an 81-48 victory. Thursday,...
Since 1899 Podcast: Sloane Martin, Big Ten Network’s lead women’s basketball play-by-play commentator
Since 1899 is an Ohio State Women’s Basketball podcast, covering the team that dates back all the way to the turn of the 19th century. Check back throughout the season for more interviews and coverage of the historic Big Ten women’s basketball program. Next on Since 1899: An...
