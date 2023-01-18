ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

landgrantholyland.com

Rejoice! The Ohio State men finally win a basketball game, toppling Iowa 93-77

Heading into Saturday’s game against Iowa riding a five-game losing streak, things were going about as poorly as they could possibly be going for Chris Holtmann’s team. To make things worse, senior guard Sean McNeil (9.9 PPG entering today’s game), was pulled from the starting lineup due to a “dental emergency” — he had emergency dental work done this week and did not practice for the last two days.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Thoughts on three returning players for Ohio State football in 2023

The Buckeyes are rapidly preparing for the 2023 season. The Ohio State Spring Game date has been announced, and the coaching staff has been on the road, already visiting prospective 2024 recruits and beyond. It is against this backdrop that Ohio State can breathe a sigh of relief that some...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State men’s basketball vs. Iowa: Game preview and prediction

The Ohio State Buckeyes men’s basketball team is, to put it lightly, struggling. It was just a couple weeks ago when Ohio State hosted top-ranked Purdue in what would have seemed an early look at the two top teams in the Big Ten. But now, Ohio State has lost five-straight games — starting with Purdue — by a total of 19 points. Oof.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Maybe 2023 will be the year Ryan Day finally lets the backups get some reps

After Justin Fields departed for the NFL Draft at the conclusion of the 2020 season, Ohio State entered the offseason with a quarterback battle between two players that had not thrown a pass in a college football game in C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller. Stroud of course won the race for the starting job, with Miller transferring to Florida, but the California kid struggled at the beginning of his first year at the helm of the offense.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State opens up their new lacrosse stadium this weekend

On Saturday Ohio State will open up their new lacrosse stadium when the Buckeyes host Lafayette in a scrimmage. The new stadium will be located between the Covelli Center and the Ty Tucker Tennis Center. The Board of Trustees approved stadium construction in August 2021, with groundbreaking of the $24.9 million dollar facility coming in early November 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Buckeyes keep busy on the recruiting trail with latest group of offers

With the offseason allowing Ohio State’s coaching staff to really focus on recruiting efforts, Ryan Day and his crew have been taking every opportunity. On the road constantly, this group is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding elite talent. Both with the prep prospects in various...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State women’s basketball’s Taylor Thierry, from freshman to foundational

Before the start of the 22/23 season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team featured a roster full of returning veterans, and a lot of questions. So it goes in college basketball, players from multiple positions either finished their NCAA eligibility or transferred to other programs. That left a void to fill, and sophomore Taylor Thierry has filled it and then some.
landgrantholyland.com

No. 2 Ohio State women remain unbeaten with 84-54 win over Northwestern

Ohio State women’s basketball returned home Thursday for a stretch of three home games in their next four contests. It began with the second meeting of the season with the Northwestern Wildcats. In the first game, the Buckeyes started somewhat slow but pulled away for an 81-48 victory. Thursday,...
COLUMBUS, OH

