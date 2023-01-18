Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Five Questions with Tailspin Ale Fest Co-Founder Trevor CravensJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
5 Female Disruptors Shaping the State of Bourbon in KentuckyPaulaConwayNYCKentucky State
Publix is Opening First Kentucky Store This YearBryan DijkhuizenKentucky State
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Related
'24 5-star Bryson Tucker receives Louisville offer
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 five-star wing Bryson Tucker. The 6-foot-6 prospect at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., sits as the No. 7 overall prospect nationally by the industry-generated 247Sports Composite, while also checking in as the No. 4 small forward. Tucker's list of college options is...
Louisville Trinity punter Carter Schwartz eyeing opportunity with Cardinals
Louisville Trinity 2023 punter Carter Schwartz is back on the recruiting market. The local product announced a commitment to Kentucky in October but reopened his recruiting process earlier in the week. The hometown Cardinals were quick to express an interest with new special teams coordinator Karl Maslowski building a relationship.
Louisville football continues to extend scholarship offers
The Louisville football staff has kept busy on the recruiting trail this week. In addition to visiting high schools locally and other recruiting areas, the coaches have extended a number of scholarship offers to players in multiple recruiting classes. Here's a look at many of those that have added Louisville to their list of offers in recent days. Also see, Louisville coaches extend offers to elite targets.
Louisville Officially Hires Steve Ellis as Cornerbacks Coach
Ellis helped develop several standout cornerbacks at both East Carolina and Middle Tennessee.
uoflcardgame.com
Louisville high school coaches respond to Brohm & staff visits
Didn’t take long for the University of Louisville’s new football coaching staff to start to try to rebuild that recruiting wall around the city of Louisville that seems to have become pretty porous over the last few years. Cardinal Head Coach Jeff Brohm and his staff are trying to make sure that the next Brian Brohm or Michael Bush don’t leave the 502 to continue their playing careers.
Louisville HC Kenny Payne Says Pitt Player Trash Talked Him In Game
When you're 2-17 on the season, no one is immune to trash talk. Not even the head coach.
Louisville Football's Biggest Remaining Transfer Portal Needs
These are the four positions that the Cardinals need to add through the transfer portal in advance of the 2023 season.
Louisville extends offer to '24 Top 50 Kon Knueppel
Louisville has extended a scholarship offer to 2024 Top 50 target Kon Knueppel of Milwaukee (Wisc.) Wisconsin Lutheran. The 6-foot-6 four-star wing currently sits as the nation's No. 41 overall target in his class and the top prospect in Wisconsin. The Cardinals join an impressive list of scholarship offers that...
footballscoop.com
Jeff Brohm reportedly adding former Big Ten coordinator to staff
In his return home to Louisville, Jeff Brohm has put together a solid staff so far, with a few final hires yet to be made. According to a report today, Brohm is bringing another Purdue staffer with him as he continues to fill out his staff. Tom Dienhart tweets that...
wdrb.com
Megabus to bring services back to Louisville starting next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Megabus is returning to Louisville. The bus company is partnering with Miller Transportation to bring its services back to the city. The Louisville service will run between 24 cities including Indianapolis, Frankfort, Chicago and Memphis. The new service will start Jan. 25, but schedules and tickets...
2 high school friends claim $1M Mega Millions ticket in Louisville
When he checked the ticket Saturday and saw the first five numbers matched he wasn't sure what he had won.
wdrb.com
Mark Wahlberg visits Louisville to unveil new tequila, signs bottles for fans at Liquor Barn
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Wahlberg is visiting Louisville this weekend to unveil his new tequila. The 51-year-old actor, producer, businessman and former rapper launched Flecha Azul Tequila. Wahlberg signed bottles for several hours at the Liquor Barn in Middletown at 13401 Shelbyville Road on Saturday morning. While a line...
Wave 3
Louisville restaurant in Colonial Gardens closing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Union 15, a pizzeria and taphouse in Colonial Gardens, said they are closing their doors Saturday, Jan 21. “It is with a heavy heart that we share with you Union 15 will close our doors to the public this Saturday night at 10pm,” Union 15 said in a Facebook post. “We fought a good fight but we can’t overcome a broken economy, extremely high food costs and an upcoming year of no forgiveness in either direction.”
Woman killed when Denny’s sign falls, crushes vehicle in Kentucky
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Strong winds caused a Denny’s restaurant sign to fall onto a car in a parking lot on Thursday, killing one woman and injuring two other people, authorities said. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, a 72-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Louisville,...
Louisville, Kentucky Hosting First Time Ever Incredible Oddities and Curiosities Expo
Do you have an open mind when it comes to the bizarre? If you are like me, you are at least curious about new things. I love to experience things I have never seen or done before. Louisville is holding something very unique. It's a one-of-a-kind event that travelers around...
AOL Corp
Diners caught off guard by footage related to Breonna Taylor's death aired at a Kentucky restaurant
Diners at a Greek restaurant in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday night were subjected to police body camera footage from the night Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her Louisville apartment in 2020, according to the local NAACP and restaurant patrons. The Republican Women’s Club of South Central Kentucky...
Ethan Hawke sightings in Derby City
The four-time Oscar nominee has a thing for breakfast in LOU.
$1M lottery ticket could be in a Kentuckian’s pocket
While no one in Kentucky won the huge Mega Millions jackpot, someone did buy a $1 million Mega Million lottery ticket on Friday.
Louisville activist 'skeptical' of new Kentucky State Police body cams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While Kentucky State Police (KSP) works to build the public's trust, one local activist is concerned how the agency will use its new body cameras. Rev. Tim Findley says these questions immediately crossed his mind after the KSP announcement Friday: “Are they going to be turned on? Are they going to be loopholes that officers use?”
Louisville's UAW branch discusses potential options for Glendale battery plant workers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The labor union footprint in Kentucky could grow by the thousands in the years to come, as Ford's new electric battery plants in Glendale take shape. It will create 5,000 new, local jobs. But will they be union employees? That's been a big question. UAW Local...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1