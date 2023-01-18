DES MOINES, Iowa — On Saturday, we are monitoring a disturbance that is currently over the Four Corners region in the Desert Southwest. This system is expected to move into the Upper Midwest tomorrow afternoon and evening. It will begin to weaken, but it will be strong enough to produce a band of light to moderate snow generally over the southern portions of the state. A dry layer of air in the low-mid levels of the atmosphere will limit the amount and duration of snowfall for areas closer to Des Moines, but we still anticipate around a trace to 1" generally along the I-80 corridor. Portions of southern Iowa, especially south of US-34 will likely see 1-3", with most locations likely closer to the 1-2" range.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO