Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask the All-Pro who was part of both
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the divisional round. "That's nice! That's nice!" Roseman repeated out loud to a security guard — and he...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery weaved bond between rival Bills-Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three weeks ago, they were family, bonded together by a singular and powerful cause: the well-being of Damar Hamlin. On Jan. 2 at Cincinnati, in one of the most anticipated games of the season, the players and coaches from the Bills and Bengals hugged and knelt in prayer together when the Buffalo safety fell frighteningly into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills and Bengals players and coaches made the decision together to halt the game after Hamlin went down and needed to be administered CPR on...
Daboll, Jones, Barkley, Lawrence and Jackson talk Giants 38-7 loss to Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs
Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Adoree’ Jackson talk about the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Brian Daboll explains his two questionable fourth-down calls in Giants' loss to Eagles
The Giants had two fourth downs that resulted in a lot of wonder during Saturday’s season-ending loss to Philly: one early that set the tone for just how tough a night it would be for Big Blue, and one late that punctuated it.
Brian Daboll ‘felt good’ about fourth-down play that cost Giants
PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants’ first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles’ 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...
Saquon Barkley can’t envision this being his ‘last time in a Giants uniform’
PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley could not prolong the Giants season on Saturday night and now he enters an offseason of uncertainty. Barkley, a pending free agent, made it clear after the 38-7 loss to the Eagles that he wants to return to the Giants. “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said at his locker. The star running back had one big run in the game, a 39-yarder in the third quarter, but did not have much impact beyond that. He finished the game with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards in...
49ers eyeing NFC Championship appearance in Philadelphia
The San Francisco 49ers will be playing for a spot in the NFC Championship game on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
No. 1 TE Landen Thomas recaps surprise Junior Day visit to Florida State
Thomas was formerly committed to the Seminoles and is currently pledged to Georgia.
