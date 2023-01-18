ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

New York Post

Damar Hamlin's recovery weaved bond between rival Bills-Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three weeks ago, they were family, bonded together by a singular and powerful cause: the well-being of Damar Hamlin. On Jan. 2 at Cincinnati, in one of the most anticipated games of the season, the players and coaches from the Bills and Bengals hugged and knelt in prayer together when the Buffalo safety fell frighteningly into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills and Bengals players and coaches made the decision together to halt the game after Hamlin went down and needed to be administered CPR on...
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Brian Daboll 'felt good' about fourth-down play that cost Giants

PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants' first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles' 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Saquon Barkley can't envision this being his 'last time in a Giants uniform'

PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley could not prolong the Giants season on Saturday night and now he enters an offseason of uncertainty. Barkley, a pending free agent, made it clear after the 38-7 loss to the Eagles that he wants to return to the Giants. "I can't envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform," Barkley said at his locker. The star running back had one big run in the game, a 39-yarder in the third quarter, but did not have much impact beyond that. He finished the game with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

