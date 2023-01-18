(Douglas County, MN)--Early Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at 4300 Donway Dr. NE in Alexandria Township. The homeowners woke-up to their smoke detectors sounding inside of the residence and they discovered their attached garage was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. All occupants were able to safely get out of the residence. As deputies arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Alexandria Fire Department arrived and immediately requested assistance from several other fire departments. The house is a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowners.

ALEXANDRIA, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO