Brandon/Evansville School District bus involved in crash Friday, no students injured
(Leaf Valley Township, MN)--On Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was notified of a personal injury accident at the intersection of County Road 12 and Gravel Pit Road NW in Leaf Valley Township. Thomas Trisko, 67, of Brandon, was driving a Brandon/Evansville school bus eastbound on Gravel Pit Road NW and David Fulghum, 63, of Alexandria, was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup southbound on County Road 12. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Woman approved to be released to a drug and alcohol facility
(Alexandria, MN)--A woman who was charged with murder in the third degree has been approved for release to a drug and alcohol treatment facility. According to the report, Montana Evelyn Marie Hedstrom, 31, formerly of Dalton, was approved for release to the treatment facility last Friday. Hedstrom will reportedly be...
Fire destroys home in Alexandria Township on Friday
(Douglas County, MN)--Early Friday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office received a report of a structure fire at 4300 Donway Dr. NE in Alexandria Township. The homeowners woke-up to their smoke detectors sounding inside of the residence and they discovered their attached garage was fully engulfed in smoke and flames. All occupants were able to safely get out of the residence. As deputies arrived the house was completely engulfed in flames. The Alexandria Fire Department arrived and immediately requested assistance from several other fire departments. The house is a complete loss and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the homeowners.
Obituary- Donald L. Leland, 98
Donald L. Leland, 98 of Alexandria, died on Thursday, January 5th. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 28th at 11 AM at First Lutheran Church in Alexandria. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Minnesota Army Honor Guard, American Legion Post #87, Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #936, Vietnam Veterans of American Chapter #235, Marine Corps League Detachment #1409.
