Wadena, MN

fergusnow.com

Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.

The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
lakesarearadio.net

Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business

Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
FRAZEE, MN
lptv.org

Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly

A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
BAXTER, MN
lakesarearadio.net

‘Save The Scenic Byway’ group to hold public forum ahead of Highway 34 construction project

Construction on the $13 million project begins on Monday, and will see the removal of trees within 65 feet of the centerline on both sides of the road. MnDot says that tree removals will vary throughout the corridor. In some areas, there may be 5-10 feet of trees that are removed, in other areas, no trees will need to be removed. There will also be about seven miles of shade tree reduction on the south side of the highway between Snellman and Osage.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
OTTERTAIL, MN
lakesarearadio.net

WATCH: Detroit Lakes Seventh-Grader Goes Viral For Improbable Game-Winning Play

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – In Game One of the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals, Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers trailed the New York Knicks 105-99 with 20 seconds left in the game. Miller made a quick three to make it a three-point game. Then Indiana stole the ball on the inbound, and got it to Miller who hit a step-back three to tie the game with five seconds left. Miller would hit two free throws to win the game.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Perham Boys Basketball Improves to 11-1 After Win In Hawley

HAWLEY MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets tipped it off with the Perham Yellowjackets in a big Heart O Lakes Conference matchup Friday night in Hawley. Hawley was leading thru the first part of the game before Perham took control after the game was tied at 14. Hawley did come back to tie it at 33, but Perham controlled the rest of the game, finishing on a 6-2 run in the last minute to win 61-51. Perham was led by Senior Micah Thompson with 26, Soren Anderson had 19.
HAWLEY, MN

