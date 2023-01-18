Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UPDATE: Man Paralyzed After Snowmobile Crash During Race In Cass County
UPDATE (Jan 19, 10:35 a.m.) — The young man who crashed his snowmobile during a race event on Sunday is paralyzed from the lower chest bone down. The 26-year-old is Cody Margelofsky of Mayville, Wisconsin. According to a GoFundMe, Margelofsky was thrown from his snowmobile where he broke his...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police Looking to identify woman involved in shoplifting incident.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify this female. She was involved in a shoplifting incident. If you have any info, please leave a voicemail for Officer Johnson at (218) 332-5514.
Snowmobile competitor seriously injured, airlifted from race course
A competitor in a snowmobile race near Nisswa was seriously injured Sunday in a crash on the course. The 26-year-old man from Mayville, Wisconsin was competing in the Cor PowerSports' Snowmobile Race Series' Nisswa 100 in the small town of Lake Shore. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the...
MN Cop Vents About Abusive Parents At Youth Sporting Events
It's been happening for years and it just seems to be getting worse. Parents at their kid's sporting event abusing the refs and just plain being rowdy and abusive towards, not only the refs but other parents and players. It's ridiculous and this Detroit Lakes cop has something to say...
fergusnow.com
Fergus Falls Police looking to identify two suspects involved in a theft.
The Fergus Falls Police Department is looking to identify these suspects involved in a theft case. CFS#23000214. If you have any info, please contact Officer Joe Mattson at (218) 332-5518 or email him at jmattson@co.ottertail.mn.us. The Fergus Falls Police Department greatly appreciates the help!
lakesarearadio.net
Frazee Man Appears In Court For Threatening To Shoot Up Local Business
Court records state that police received a call from a Lakeshirts employee on Tuesday, January 17th reporting that an upset man had called her and “threatened to show up at her work and shoot her and her workplace.”. Police advised Lakeshirts to go into lockdown while officers located the...
lptv.org
Student at Forestview Middle School in Baxter Dies Unexpectedly
A student at Forestview Middle School in the Brainerd School District has died unexpectedly. School officials sent a notice to parents Monday night informing them of the news and asking families to be sensitive to this information and the way that it is shared. No other information regarding the student’s death has been released at this time.
lakesarearadio.net
‘Save The Scenic Byway’ group to hold public forum ahead of Highway 34 construction project
Construction on the $13 million project begins on Monday, and will see the removal of trees within 65 feet of the centerline on both sides of the road. MnDot says that tree removals will vary throughout the corridor. In some areas, there may be 5-10 feet of trees that are removed, in other areas, no trees will need to be removed. There will also be about seven miles of shade tree reduction on the south side of the highway between Snellman and Osage.
Man killed when 2 snowmobiles, 1 ATV go through ice on Otter Tail Lake
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A 64-year-old man is dead after two snowmobiles and an ATV went through the ice on a northwestern Minnesota lake Saturday morning.The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the northwest side of Otter Tail Lake.Scott Simdorn, of Ottertail, died in the accident. One other rider was rescued by first responders. Their condition hasn't been released.This was the third fatality involving a snowmobile last weekend in Minnesota. Albertville resident Nacy Grieman, 55, was killed Saturday afternoon when her sled struck a tree near Hibbing. And 12-year-old Blaze Himle was killed Sunday afternoon near Wabasha when he also hit a tree.MORE: Snowmobile experts share safety tips after deadly weekend on Minnesota trails
Another Look at ‘Brain Gain’ in Rural Minnesota
Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in Mile Markers, a twice monthly newsletter from Open Campus about the role of colleges in rural America. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox. There is one...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON BOYS BASKETBALL HOSTS WADENA-DEER CREEK – STREAMING
FIRST HALF – SECOND HALF –
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Detroit Lakes Seventh-Grader Goes Viral For Improbable Game-Winning Play
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – In Game One of the 1995 Eastern Conference Finals, Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers trailed the New York Knicks 105-99 with 20 seconds left in the game. Miller made a quick three to make it a three-point game. Then Indiana stole the ball on the inbound, and got it to Miller who hit a step-back three to tie the game with five seconds left. Miller would hit two free throws to win the game.
lakesarearadio.net
Perham Boys Basketball Improves to 11-1 After Win In Hawley
HAWLEY MN (KDLM) – The Hawley Nuggets tipped it off with the Perham Yellowjackets in a big Heart O Lakes Conference matchup Friday night in Hawley. Hawley was leading thru the first part of the game before Perham took control after the game was tied at 14. Hawley did come back to tie it at 33, but Perham controlled the rest of the game, finishing on a 6-2 run in the last minute to win 61-51. Perham was led by Senior Micah Thompson with 26, Soren Anderson had 19.
