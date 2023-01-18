Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
Prologis (PLD) Q4 FFO and Revenues Top Estimates
PLD - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $1.24 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21 per share. This compares to FFO of $1.12 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains on Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
OZK - Free Report) shares gained 2.1% in after-market trading, following the release of its fourth-quarter and 2022 results. Quarterly earnings per share of $1.34 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line reflects a rise of 14.5% from the year-earlier quarter. Results were primarily aided by...
Zacks.com
Fastenal (FAST) Shares Down Despite Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat
FAST - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s top and bottom lines also improved on a year-over-year basis, given the strong demand in markets associated with industrial capital goods and commodities amid inflation for products, particularly fasteners and transportation services.
Zacks.com
Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Q4 Earnings Beat, Provisions Up
CBSH - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.04 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02. The bottom line increased 15.6% from the prior-year quarter. Results have been primarily benefited from an improvement in net interest income (NII), a slight rise in loan balance and higher rates. However,...
Zacks.com
Plexus Corp (PLXS) to Post Q1 Earnings: Key Factors to Note
PLXS - Free Report) is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.11 billion, which suggests growth of 35.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.47 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 67.1%.
Zacks.com
Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
BHB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.47%. A...
Zacks.com
BancFirst (BANF) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
BANF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.15 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -3.41%. A...
Zacks.com
Hess (HES) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
HES - Free Report) closed at $154.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil...
Zacks.com
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
CLS - Free Report) is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Zacks.com
Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
PFIE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings of...
Zacks.com
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Zacks.com
F5 (FFIV) Gears Up for Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
FFIV - Free Report) is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2023 results after market close on Jan 24. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 7%. For the fiscal first quarter, F5 estimates revenues in the range of $690-$710 million...
Zacks.com
Financial ETFs Down on Mixed Earnings
The financial sector, which accounts for around one-fifth of the S&P 500 Index, had a mixed Q4. Three out of six big U.S. banks were able to beat overall. Finance sector earnings are projected to decline 9.2% on 2.7% higher revenues in Q4, per Zacks Earnings Trends issued on Jan 18, 2023.Let’s take a look at the big banks’ earnings which released lately.
Zacks.com
CNH Industrial (CNHI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CNH Industrial (. CNHI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.02, moving +1.61% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of...
Zacks.com
American Airlines (AAL) Stock Surges 9.71% on Rosy Q4 View
AAL - Free Report) gained 9.71% on Jan 12, closing the trading session at $16.83. The uptick was owing to the bullish guidance issued by the management for the fourth quarter of 2022, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. Detailed results will be out on Jan 26, 2023. American Airlines now...
Zacks.com
Ares Capital (ARCC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
ARCC - Free Report) closed at $19.03, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Heading into today, shares of the private equity firm had gained...
Zacks.com
Clearway Energy (CWEN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
CWEN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $33.26, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the company created...
Zacks.com
Why Is General Mills (GIS) Down 8.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
GIS - Free Report) . Shares have lost about 8.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is General Mills due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Zacks.com
DHT Holdings (DHT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
DHT Holdings (. DHT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $8.68, moving +1.4% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSCO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $46.78, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of...
