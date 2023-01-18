Read full article on original website
Students Plant Daffodils
National Honor Society and FFA students at Clinton High School spent some time during first semester to plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs at all six of the district’s school buildings. This project is part of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) 50th anniversary celebration which will take place this...
GVMH “Speakeasy Gala”
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce that their “Speakeasy Gala” will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Benson Center. Wear your ‘20’s attire or formal wear and join them for dinner, live music and THE BIG REVEAL. Please RSVP by February 22 to Sarah Duncan, Foundation Director, at 660.890.7108.
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce
The 82nd Annual Clinton Chamber Banquet was Thursday night at the Benson Center. We had a great turnout with great food from Powell Meats. Thanks to Tim Glasscock for being Master of Ceremonies, the CHS Band and David Cummings for the entertainment, the CHS JROTC for the presentation of colors, Johnny Crawford for singing the National Anthem and Pastor Monty Stratton for the invocation. Our speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly and Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Past-President Daniel Dody talked about last year’s accomplishments and 2023 President Adam Cummings spoke on “Ensuring a Brighter Future”. The CHS Band was our Citizens of the Year winner…our Volunteer of the Year was Bill Thole…Ambassador of the Year was Amber Hansen…and the Business of the Year for 2022 was Cindy Wirsig with C Squared. If you would like to get involved with YOUR Chamber of Commerce, stop by 200 South Main or call 660-885-8166.
Calhoun School Board Drops High School
The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion
OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Shelter gets permanent custody of dogs rescued from junk-filled Cass County property
The Cass County Circuit Court officially awarded the Humane Society of Missouri permanent custody of the dogs that were rescued from frigid weather and months of concern due to possible neglect and endangerment of the animals.
Police Booked Man On Four Warrants
A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway
A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
Suspects still on the run after Missouri home invasion, drive-by shooting and chase
A home invasion in Blue Springs leads to a drive-by shooting in Independence then a high-speed chase down Interstate 435.
Two Nevada men arrested in Vernon County for property damage and killing a horse
UPDATE (1/18/23): Joshua Leer changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Chase Leer has a jury trial scheduled in Barton County on Jan. 24, 2023. VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for several charges, including property damage. According to Sheriff Jason Mosher, […]
Sedalia students disciplined after video shows boys shoving teen into toilet
SEDALIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A video circulating on social media appears to show a teenager being attacked by a group of boys, forced into a bathroom stall and dunked in a toilet. The video surfaced Thursday after the incident and was circulated on social media by students. The mother of...
84-year-old woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Cass County crash
One woman sustained serious injuries and another suffered moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County, Missouri.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)
Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
Father discovered vehicle where KC police found missing son’s body
Court documents say a Kansas City-area father discovered the vehicle where police would later find his 24-year-old son's body.
Kansas state hospital worker sentenced for helping patient escape
Jamey Anderson, who helped a psychiatric patient escape from a state hospital earlier this year is sentenced for the crime.
PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died. K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.
