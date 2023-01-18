ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mykdkd.com

Students Plant Daffodils

National Honor Society and FFA students at Clinton High School spent some time during first semester to plant 1,000 daffodil bulbs at all six of the district’s school buildings. This project is part of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) 50th anniversary celebration which will take place this...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

GVMH “Speakeasy Gala”

Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce that their “Speakeasy Gala” will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Benson Center. Wear your ‘20’s attire or formal wear and join them for dinner, live music and THE BIG REVEAL. Please RSVP by February 22 to Sarah Duncan, Foundation Director, at 660.890.7108.
mykdkd.com

Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce

The 82nd Annual Clinton Chamber Banquet was Thursday night at the Benson Center. We had a great turnout with great food from Powell Meats. Thanks to Tim Glasscock for being Master of Ceremonies, the CHS Band and David Cummings for the entertainment, the CHS JROTC for the presentation of colors, Johnny Crawford for singing the National Anthem and Pastor Monty Stratton for the invocation. Our speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly and Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Past-President Daniel Dody talked about last year’s accomplishments and 2023 President Adam Cummings spoke on “Ensuring a Brighter Future”. The CHS Band was our Citizens of the Year winner…our Volunteer of the Year was Bill Thole…Ambassador of the Year was Amber Hansen…and the Business of the Year for 2022 was Cindy Wirsig with C Squared. If you would like to get involved with YOUR Chamber of Commerce, stop by 200 South Main or call 660-885-8166.
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Calhoun School Board Drops High School

The Calhoun school board voted unanimously 6-0 last night to transition to a K-8 school district for next school year, giving grade 9-12 students an opportunity to attend area high schools that have more opportunities and offerings at the high school level than Calhoun is able to offer due to low enrollment: 21 total students in grades 9-12. This transition does not have any effect on taxes.
CALHOUN, MO
KMBC.com

A closer look at Governor Parson's proposed I-70 expansion

OAK GROVE, Mo. — Missouri drivers who heard Governor Parson’s State of the State yesterday are already asking one question – when? When will his proposal to expand parts of Interstate 70 come to fruition?. There are roughly 260 miles of I-70 between Kansas City and St....
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Police Booked Man On Four Warrants

A 31-year-old Knob Noster man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year-old Zachare Shane Rawlins was booked into the jail on four warrants for alleged failure to appear, including for alleged failure to register a motor vehicle, no insurance, driving while revoked, and DWI. Bond is set at $1,022.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly western Missouri man seriously injured when he falls asleep on Cole County highway

A Kansas City-area man is seriously injured when he wrecks his pickup truck in Cole County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gregory Trout, 68, of Blue Springs, was driving on Highway 54 just south of Brazito on Thursday afternoon when he fell asleep at the wheel. The patrol says Trout’s truck traveled off the side of the road, struck a mailbox, then several trees.
COLE COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)

Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
CLINTON, MO
koamnewsnow.com

PSU mourns loss of student who died in crash

PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg State University mourns the loss of a student who died Monday in a car accident. "We are mourning this week the loss of student Taylor Chrisman, who died Monday in a car accident. Taylor was studying at PSU with the goal of becoming a nurse. She...
PITTSBURG, KS
kmmo.com

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Whiteman Air Force Base woman was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Friday, January 20, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 35-year-old Amy Sjoholm was distracted and traveled off the left side of the roadway. Sjoholm’s vehicle impacted an embankment, became airborne and began to overturn.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 dies

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Nearly three years after retiring from narcotics detection and patrol, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced that K9 Diogi has died. K9 Diogi served with the Sheriff’s Office for over five years, working in locating dangerous drugs, apprehending wanted persons, locating missing and endangered persons, and protecting his fellow deputies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy