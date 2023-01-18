ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State

People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan

Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Big Prairie, Where Michigan Once Had the Largest Desert East of the Mississippi River

How about one of the four major American deserts: Chihuahuan, Great Basin, Mohave, or Sonoran, all in the southwestern United States?. I’ll betcha Michigan doesn’t come to mind at all when you picture a desert…..but once upon a time, Michigan was home to the United States’ largest desert east of the Mississippi River. It wasn’t a natural desert as the ones out west, but one that was basically an accident…and caused by man.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

One of World’s Largest Ski Jumps Set to Reopen in Michigan’s U.P.

It's been a long time coming. About 28 years to be exact, but Copper Peak Ski Jump in Michigan's Upper Peninsula is set to reopen. Closed since 1994, the 469-foot ski jump in Ironwood is larger than most ski jumping hills seen in the Olympics and is the largest ski jump in the Western Hemisphere. Now, thanks to $20 million in funding from the state of Michigan, Copper Peak will once again welcome guests once again for competitions.
IRONWOOD, MI
Banana 101.5

These 30 Michigan Kids All Went Missing in 2022

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these 30 Michigan kids have gone missing since January 1, 2022, and still have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Child Hospitalized After Fall From Chairlift at Northern Michigan Ski Resort

A young child has been hospitalized after suffering injuries sustained from falling from a chairlift at Boyne Mountain ski resort in Northern Michigan. Officials at Boyne Mountain say that the incident happened Saturday (1/14) at about 5 pm. The child was riding with family members when the fall occurred. According to the Petoskey News Review, the family was riding a chairlift known as the Boyneland, which serves beginner runs.
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan.

