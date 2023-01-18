ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ehrhardt, SC

Jacksonville Daily Record

Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville

A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians

PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years

Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed

Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington

In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
bollesbugleonline.com

Jacksonville Thrift Spots

Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JFRD: Crews working structure fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL

