Jacksonville Daily Record
Jacobs Jewelers: The end of a landmark in Downtown Jacksonville
A business that began in Jacksonville soon after the Civil War is closing its doors at 204 N. Laura St. on Jan. 31 because Roy and Delorise Thomas, owners of Jacobs Jewelers, are retiring. “The Thomases have done a great service to Downtown. Their store is a destination,” said Jake...
First Coast News
5-time world champion pitmaster teaches GMJ the best way to make ribs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The winningest man in BBQ joined the GMJ crew Saturday morning for a lesson on top BBQ practices. Myron Mixon is a 5-time world champion pitmaster and showed the best ways to prepare ribs. Mixon also described how seasoning your ribs too early can dry them out.
Farm Share Distributes Food to Food-Insecure Floridians
PALATKA, Fla — Farm Share, Florida’s leading food nonprofit and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
'We know who these people are': Multiple bills being filed in Jacksonville to combat antisemitic projections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — 'Hate has no place in Jacksonville' was the message Thursday morning at Jacksonville City Hall. The city's mayor, the sheriff and multiple city council members gathered to discuss legislation being filed by City Council President Terrance Freeman to make it unlawful to shine a projection on property without the owner's consent. This is following multiple instances of antisemitic projections in Downtown Jacksonville, particularly during large events.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Cigars International files plans for Town Center area store
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based Cigars International is closing in on firing up a store, bar and lounge in The Strand at Town Center. Cigars International, which sells online and in stores, has 10 locations in Pennsylvania, Texas and Florida, where it has sites in Tampa and Lutz. The St. Johns River Water...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Jacobs Jewelers clock has stood for more than 120 years
Equal in status to Jacobs Jewelers as a Downtown landmark, the historic clock associated with the store has been in front of the business for more than 120 years. Probably Jacksonville’s oldest remaining retailer, the store opened when Damon Greenleaf moved from New York City and then established a jewelry store on Bay Street two years after the Civil War ended.
First Coast News
Single mom receives new wheelchair-accessible van from Jacksonville church
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In November, we told you about a single mother and Duval County Public Schools teacher in need of transportation for her wheelchair-bound adult daughter. Candace Ford's daughter, Sydni, has developmental delays, a seizure disorder and is being tested for autism. Every day, Candace has to physically...
fernandinaobserver.com
A Friend of Fernandina and The Observer Has Passed
Editor’s note: We were saddened to learn of the death of Malcolm “Mac” Noden. While serving as a writer for the Fernandina Observer, Mac wrote articles on various aspects of tourism. He served as a professor at Cornell’s acclaimed School of Hotel Administration for 32 years. Mac loved his work, and his students loved him. His articles for the Fernandina Observer ranged from “Tourism – What about seasonality and periodicity? to “Tourism – We reap what we sow”
Father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville in connection with ‘Baby Jane Doe’ death in Alabama
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple were arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday in connection with a formerly unidentified girl found dead in Alabama in 2012. The girl, formerly known as Opelika Baby Jane Doe, was identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins, according to the Opelika Police Department. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain facing domestic battery charge in Clay County
A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue captain is facing charges of domestic battery in Clay County after he was arrested New Year’s Eve for shoving and knocking a female victim unconscious, deputies said.
Navy veteran, wife arrested in Jacksonville after Alabama child's skeletal remains identified
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was arrested in Jacksonville on Tuesday after the skeletal remains of a baby were found in Alabama, over 10 years ago. On Jan. 28, 2012, police officers in Opelika, Alabama responded to a trailer park after receiving reports of skeletal remains. Investigators found a skull in the yard of the residence but the majority of bones were found near the woods. While they searched, officials found a pink children's shirt and a small bundle of curly hair.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say Brunswick teen missing 2 weeks last spotted in Dallas, Texas
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Coastal Georgia are asking the public to help them find a missing teenage boy. Julius Howell Jr., 16, was reported missing from Brunswick on January 5. Authorities believe he may be traveling to Arizona. He was seen on video...
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this today
For chicken salad fans in Jacksonville, Florida todaywill be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Camel, Circle K could be joined by Wendy’s in Arlington
In Arlington’s Regency area, the prominent northwest corner of Atlantic and Southside boulevards is identified for three projects. Camel Premium Express Car Wash and Circle K are confirmed for the site. It appears that Wendy’s might be building there, too. The corner is where the former Coggin Pontiac...
bollesbugleonline.com
Jacksonville Thrift Spots
Thirfiting and buying second hand clothes has made a huge comeback over the past few years. This new trend promotes ideas of sustainable, cheap, and environmentally friendly ways to shop for clothes without participating in fast fashion. The Thrift Store is unique due to its immense size. The Thrift Store,...
actionnewsjax.com
Photos: Alabama Baby Jane Doe identified as Amore Wiggins; father, stepmother arrested in Jacksonville
Amore Joveah Wiggins Skeletal remains found in Opelika, Ala., in 2012 have been identified as Amore Joveah Wiggins. She was born in January 2006 and is believed to have died between the summer of 2010 to 2011, investigators say. (Opelika Police Department)
North Florida Land Trust and the City have added 4.5 acres to Ferngully Preserve in Mandarin
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust and the City of Jacksonville announced that 4.5 acres in danger of development in Mandarin have now been purchased and added to Ferngully Preserve. STORY: GE Aerospace hiring various skill-level positions at Jacksonville job fair. NFLT helped raise $62,500 through community donations,...
JFRD: Crews working structure fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have been dispatched to a single alarm structure fire to an apartment in the 9800 block of Old Baymeadows Road. JFRD believes four families to be involved; but no confirmed injuries at this time. The cause of the fire is said to have been due to food being left in a burning oven.
Political marquee causes some tension in San Marco community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The marquee on the San Marco Theatre caught some people off guard, but not for Lindsey Martin who loves and visits the San Marco area frequently. “Everyone has the right for their own freedom of speech especially the people who own the building, so I definitely don’t have a problem with it at all," said Martin.
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
