Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Giants Sign Former Yankees First Baseman to Minor League Contract
Former Yankees first baseman Ronald Guzmán signed a minor league contract with the Giants this week, according to his page on MLB.com. The left-handed hitting first baseman was assigned to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats on Thursday. Guzmán spent the majority of the 2022 season within the Yankees organization,...
Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team
Aroldis Chapman will try to revive his career as a reclamation project in the American League. Chapman has agreed to terms with the Kansas City Royals, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Chapman will receive a base salary of $3.75 million, not counting potential incentives. Chapman gets one year at $3.75 million plus performance bonuses... The post Report: Aroldis Chapman agrees to sign with AL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward Focused On ‘Not Wasting’ Opportunity To Make Dodgers’ Opening Day Roster
At 33 years old and coming off two down seasons, 12-year veteran Jason Heyward believes that he can still be an impactful player at the Major League level. And with a Minor League contract that includes an invitation to Spring Training, the Los Angeles Dodgers have given the former World Series champion just that opportunity to revitalize his big league longevity.
Heyman: Cubs are one of the clear winners of MLB offseason
MLB insider Jon Heyman and Tony Gwynn Jr. of the Audacy Original Podcast “Big Time Baseball” talked about the Cubs’ activity and explained why they’re “one of the clear winners of the offseason.”
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The 2023 Cubs are an interesting ballclub
The second decade of the 21st century did not lack for intrigue for Chicago Cubs fans. The club entered the decade with new ownership for the first time in generations, barreling headfirst into a tank in search of some top draft picks and cash savings to be plunged into payroll when the team was ready to win. We all know what happened next: three consecutive 90+ loss seasons from 2011-13, crummy ball through deadline day in 2014 followed by .500 ball through the end of the season, and then the Cubs flipped the switch, playing winning baseball through the rest of the decade. The 2021 club saw the end of an era with franchise icons shipped out of town.
3-Time World Series Champion Dead At 78
The baseball world lost a beloved figure on Saturday when a longtime player passed away. Sal Bando, a third baseman for the Oakland Athletics and Milwaukee Brewers passed away this week, according to a statement from the Brewers. He was 78 years old. "The Brewers mourn the passing of former ...
Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office
At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
Yardbarker
Young Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest
Would the Boston Red Sox deal one of their young pitchers in a package for a star player?. It sounds like they haven't ruled the possibility out, as teams continue to call about a right-hander with an undefined role on the roster -- Tanner Houck. While the Red Sox have...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
MLive.com
Tigers land one prospect in Baseball America’s top 100
When the Detroit Tigers selected right-handed high school pitcher Jackson Jobe with the third overall pick in the 2021 Draft, many analysts were surprised that the club had passed on more highly regarded position players. A year-and-a-half later, the analysts haven’t changed their mind. Jobe, ranked No. 83, is...
Aroldis Chapman signing with Royals is hilarious offseason twist for Yankees fans
Your three-year nightmare is over, New York Yankees fans. Though it was a foregone conclusion Aroldis Chapman would be playing elsewhere in 2023, nobody was going to believe it until he actually signed with a new team. And that he did. On Thursday, the veteran left-hander agreed to a deal...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at potential left field addition
The New York Yankees are heading into spring training with a position battle ready to commence in left field. Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera remain the two primary competitors, but manager Aaron Boone hinted at the possibility of a new outlook when the team reports next month. “We still have...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Wrigley Field historical sleuthing: A Cubs vs. White Sox mystery
This one should be easy, right? It’s got a date and an opponent, and given that this is a long-ago photo, it has to be a pre-season exhibition game between the Cubs and White Sox. That’s an old-fashioned Green Hornet Chicago streetcar; those vanished from Chicago streets in 1958,...
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing 2 position players on free agent market
The Yankees continue to look for options in the free agent market to fill out holes on the roster, and while there aren’t elite players remaining, strong veteran depth remains available. Brian Cashman and the Front Office seem pretty content with this player group but also would love to...
Yardbarker
The Stars Are Finally Aligning For The Chicago Bears
From landing the top draft pick to new and improved leadership in the building, everything is going the Bears' way for a change. It's no secret that the Chicago Bears have been a mess of an organization for nearly four decades. The amount of gross incompetence and ineptitude at the ownership and front office level has been almost second to none.
Dodgers News: Full Broadcast Team Announced for 2023, LA Adds Talent
There will be a lot of familiar faces calling Dodger games next season.
Yardbarker
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
A Few Surprises for Cubs Prospects in New Top-100 List
Baseball Prospectus released their top-100 Chicago Cubs prospects list and there are a few surprises.
Yardbarker
Red Sox agree to minor-league deal with former Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia
The Red Sox and Raimel Tapia have agreed to terms on a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, as was first reported by the free agent outfielder himself on Instagram. Jon Heyman of the New York Post later confirmed it was a minors pact that presumably comes with an invite to major-league spring training.
Yankees check on free-agent outfielders but seem to ‘rule out’ notable roster addition
Nothing to see here, Yankees fans. New York was left with a hole in left field when Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Chicago White Sox. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per SNY, MLB.com’s Jon Morosi reports “the Yankees are reportedly among a...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0